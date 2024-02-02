Emirates Draw: First time's the charm with international winners
Have you tried the weekly draws? EASY6, FAST5 and MEGA7 games have already made countless dreams come true, and you could be next!
This past weekend, Emirates Draw distributed prizes worth Dh584,456 across all its games, but two unforgettable winner stories stood out, as first-time players Amarjeet Singh won Dh75,000 in the FAST5 game, while Mohammed Sajid Hussain walked away with Dh10,000 in MEGA7. To add to the excitement, both participants won their incredible prizes on their first attempts!
MEGA7: Mohammed Sajid Hussain secures his family’s future
Education is of the highest priority for 29-year-old mechanical engineer Mohammed Sajid Hussain, who currently lives in Jubail, Saudi Arabia. Two years ago, driven by a desire to secure a better future for his family, he left his wife and daughter in Hyderabad, India, and set sail across the Arabian Sea.
Fresh from a two-month-long trip to India, where he welcomed his second daughter, Hussain decided to try participating in Emirates Draw. Fate smiled upon him; he not only registered but also won Dh10,000 with MEGA7 on the very same day! The catch? He found out about his win through an email notification, just moments after turning off the YouTube live draw, thinking his numbers hadn't matched.
Overflowing with gratitude, Hussain plans to allocate the win towards his daughters' education, viewing it as a crucial step in building a brighter future. His story captures the essence of Emirates Draw's mission: making a positive impact on people's lives 'For A Better Tomorrow'.
Reflecting on his incredible win, Hussain says: "I'm currently looking for new career opportunities, and I was applying for jobs when I received the notification. Surprisingly, I had been watching the live draw on YouTube, but my numbers didn't match, so I turned it off just before my name appeared onscreen as a Raffle winner."
Full of gratitude for his win and hope for the future - Mohammed will continue to play for the opportunity to become a multimillionaire with Emirates Draw. As for now, he will be putting this money aside to contribute to his daughters' education, a commitment that holds even more significance now that he has been blessed with two precious daughters.
FAST5: Amarjeet Singh guided by his personalised strategy
Amarjeet Singh, a charismatic 35-year-old car salesman from Chandigarh, India, started his journey with Emirates Draw through social media, where a simple leap of faith led him to buy a FAST5 ticket. Singh, guided by a personalised strategy, chose numbers close to his heart, including those cherished digits from his birthday. The outcome? A whopping Dh75,000 on his very first try!
Overwhelmed with disbelief, Singh and his wife took their time upon receiving the life-changing news to fully embrace the reality of their win. Now, not just a winner but an advocate, Singh is on a mission to encourage friends and family to join in the excitement. His plans for the win include securing his daughter's future and planning a lovely surprise for his wife.
Mohammed Sajid Hussain and Amarjeet Singh, both from India, driven by a common goal of securing their daughters' education, and tasting the sweetness of success right from the start, showcase the true mission of Emirates Draw. Their stories echo the very heart of the draw, capturing the spirit of hope and transformation that its weekly games bring to life.
The excitement continues with the upcoming games, which will be live-streamed starting Friday, February 2 to 4, at 9 PM UAE time across Emirates Draw's digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and the official website.
Have you tried the weekly draws? EASY6, FAST5 and MEGA7 games have already made countless dreams come true, and you could be next!
Why wait? Participate today! Book your numbers early, and don't miss out on the excitement by following @emiratesdraw on your social media platforms. International customers can call +971 4 356 2424, email customersupport@emiratesdraw.com or visit www.emiratesdraw.com to get started!