Embark on a culinary journey with Bistro Aamara’s new business lunch offering

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 10:37 AM

Nestled in the heart of Sheikh Zayed Road’s bustling Trade Centre area within the Voco Hotel, Bistro Aamara is thrilled to announce the launch of its Business lunch offering.

Available every day from 12PM to 3PM, this exquisite lunch experience features a meticulously curated three-course menu for just Dh125 (all inclusive).

Reimagining the rich and diverse culinary heritage of the historic Silk Route, Chef Ritwik Sarkar brings a symphony of flavours from the Far East to the West to your plate. Inspired by the spices and recipes traded along this famous route, the menu ensures a delightful and diverse dining experience that caters to every palate.

Transform a regular workday into an extraordinary culinary adventure in a serene oasis. Whether closing deals or simply enjoying a break, Bistro Aamara promises a memorable experience.

Bistro Aamara is a culinary oasis in the hustle and bustle of Sheikh Zayed Road, offering a celebration of global culinary diversity and cultural richness. The menu is a testament to its culinary imagination drawn from the countries historically connected by the traditional Silk Route.

Menu highlights (Choose any 3)

> Soups & Salads

> Small Plates > Large Plates > Desserts What we need to know about Bistro Aamara’s business lunch When: Every day from 12PM to 3PM What: Three-course meal for Dh125 (all Inclusive)

Where: Voco Hotel, second floor, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre area