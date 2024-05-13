Elevating brands: The strategic imperative of brand experience

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 12:03 PM

For most people the question "What do you do?" is reasonably straightforward. The quick answer for me is that I work in design, but if someone wants to know more it starts to get a little complicated, because my specialism is brand experience. Since I arrived in Dubai in 2006, more people have become generally aware of the importance of brand, but the specialties involved (like sonic or brand berformance) are still a mystery to most, even those within the industry.

The "What do you do?" conversation is one that I have reasonably frequently – and when it does, I know it has the potential to be an educational, and possibly lengthy, discussion. So let’s imagine that the question is asked and lift doors have closed behind us.

I normally construct this as a three-part answer (what, for whom, why) delivering successive parts depending on audience enthusiasm from the (usually) politely interested, through to the (very infrequently!) completely enthralled.

The first part of the answer is to explain the simple, but most critical, level of what Brand Experience is – ask anyone in a Landor Experience Team and this is the reply: that Brand Experience involves “designing the structure to deliver the Brand Idea”. When we work on brands the most important output of the foundational Brand Strategy stages is the Brand Idea – the fundamental idea which drives all subsequent decisions. The success of the branding program lies in the ability to bring this to life – to deliver it to the audience – through a structure that can be applied across a multitude of experiences throughout the brand’s lifetime. Fail to do this effectively and the brand never becomes more than an idea.

At this point, if there’s a glimmer of interest in hearing more, I move to looking at the For Whom – the audience for the “delivery of the Brand idea” – and this is “for customers, partners and employees across a rich and connected brand-led ecosystem”. This opens up a couple of additional points to derail the entire conversation.

The first is that, especially outside our industry, brands are usually considered purely in relation to an end consumer – existing and potential customers – and within organisations this comes from brand often being seen as a marketing function – and marketing is an outward activity. A brand experience system looks equally within the business – to employees and partners alongside customers. The impact of a well-designed Brand Experience for employees and how it can be used to shape and nurture company culture cannot be underestimated: if the employees of the brand do not feel the delivery of the Brand Idea, then what chance is there that they in turn pass this onto customers and partners?

The second issue here is that you can start to see how Brand experience can start to be confused with customer experience (Our industry is littered with terms that through a combination of well-meaning evolution and uniformed misuse have significantly changed their meaning over time, or mean fundamentally different things to difference audiences. But I digress…). Brand experience and customer experience have two very separate and distinct meanings. Brand experience is the structure upon which all strategically aligned, recognisable and ownable brand interactions are based and is not necessarily directly experienced in itself, whereas customer experience is a product of the brand experience system that specifically sequences and optimises all the touchpoints across the complete journey for that specific customer – be they consumer, partner or employee: creating the online and offline brand led ecosystem. There’s a natural temptation here when looking at overall customer experience to smooth it out, to eliminate pain points, make it as seamless as possible. Whilst these are valuable tasks, the additional focus on Brand Experience can help create peaks in the journey – what the brand becomes known for – instead of purely focusing on making a ‘better’ journey.

And finally, back in the lift - if my companion isn’t wildly stabbing the emergency stop button – we are left with the purpose of why we build Brand Experience: “to accelerate conversion, increase loyalty, and drive positive reputation". I love the old maxim that design is art with purpose - and Brand Experience is not a suite of ‘nice to have’ outputs of a branding program – it creates critical success factors for business and one of the reasons we say that at Landor that we are involved in creative thinking for ‘the business of brands’. We don’t take this lightly either – we can employ rigorous predictive testing of ideas to ensure that dollar values can be put against any brand decision that we suggest.

So, to recap: Brand experience is designing the structure to deliver the brand idea for customers, partners and employees across a rich and connected brand-led ecosystem. This helps brands to accelerate conversion, increase loyalty, and drive positive reputation.

So if you see me near a lift you can always ask me — but if you got this far, I won't blame you if you take the stairs.

— Benjamin FujitaSummers is the executive director for Brand Experience at Lando.