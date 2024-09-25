EFQM and Informa Connect Academy announce global partnership to deliver comprehensive EFQM training

From left: Russell Longmuir, CEO at EFQM and Shabnam Rawal, managing director of Informa Connect.

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 4:34 PM

Informa Connect Academy, a leading force in learning and training, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with EFQM, aimed at delivering EFQM training across the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and the UK. This collaboration is set to empower organisations worldwide with the tools and knowledge necessary to drive continuous sustainable performance improvement.

EFQM provides a proven model and unique data sets for driving sustainable performance improvement and has for over 35 years, fostered positive change, guiding over 50,000 organisations on their unique path to improvement. The EFQM Model is a globally recognised framework that supports organisations in managing change and improving performance. Informa Connect Academy, a leading provider of professional development and training, brings its extensive experience and global reach to this partnership, ensuring that the EFQM training programmes are accessible to a wider global audience.

EFQM training provides organisations with a structured approach to assess and improve their processes, ensuring alignment with strategic goals and enhancing overall performance. In a rapidly evolving business environment, EFQM training equips leaders and managers with the skills to navigate change effectively, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Shabnam Rawal, managing director of Informa Connect, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: "We are excited to collaborate with EFQM to deliver high-quality training programmes globally. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their fields. The EFQM Model is a powerful tool for driving sustainable performance improvement, and we look forward to helping organisations worldwide implement it effectively."

Russell Longmuir, CEO at EFQM, commented: "This partnership with Informa Connect Academy marks a significant milestone in our efforts to promote organisational excellence on a global scale. By combining our expertise with Informa Connect Academy's extensive reach and experience, we are confident that we can make a substantial impact. The refreshed EFQM Model 2025 reflects our commitment to addressing contemporary challenges, and we are eager to support organisations on their journey towards achieving sustainable performance improvement." Incorporating The EFQM Model 2025 Just launched, The EFQM Model 2025 features significant updates to meet the evolving needs of organisations. All training under this partnership will utilise the new model, which places a stronger emphasis on digital transformation, sustainability, and resilience. By incorporating innovative practices and methodologies, The EFQM Model 2025 is designed to better support organisations in achieving long-term success in today's dynamic global landscape. This partnership between EFQM and Informa Connect Academy represents a significant step forward in the pursuit of organisational excellence on a global scale. By leveraging the latest advancements in The EFQM Model 2025, these comprehensive training programmes will equip professionals with the necessary tools and insights to drive sustainable performance improvement and innovation within their organisations. Together, EFQM and Informa Connect Academy are committed to fostering a culture of continuous improvement and excellence, helping businesses thrive in an ever-changing world.

For more information about the EFQM training programmes and to register for upcoming courses, please visit: https://informaconnect.com/academy/efqm/