Eduscan marks 30 years of empowering UAE’s children of determination

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 11:33 AM

Eduscan Group commemorates its 30-year commitment to children of determination with the launch of Sambhaavna — A carnival of hope. The annual event on February 3 promises a dazzling display of talents from special-needs children, fostering awareness and advocating inclusion. As part of Eduscan’s corporate social responsibility, Sambhaavna celebrates three decades of empowering individuals with unique abilities. Eduscan has been a pioneer in special education, leadership training, and psychometric testing under the visionary guidance of its founder, Dr Alka Kalra.

The Eduscan Institute, in partnership with Khaleej Times, is preparing to host ‘UAE Got Talent’. This event will shine a spotlight on talented individuals from different parts of the UAE, presenting a showcase of abilities in dance, music, arts, and beyond. Winners will be honoured by Vandana Sudhir, wife of Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, and a dedicated advocate who has herself been working in the field of special education, passionately supporting differently-abled children.