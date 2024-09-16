EaseMyTrip associates with IIFA 2024 as the official travel partner

Nishant Pitti, co-founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip at the IIFA press conference held in Mumbai.

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 12:27 PM

EaseMyTrip.com, one of India’s largest online travel tech platforms, is the ‘Official Travel Partner’ for the prestigious IIFA Festival 2024. Through this association, EaseMyTrip extends an opportunity to its customers to attend the much-anticipated star-studded event in the Indian entertainment industry. In celebration of this partnership, EaseMyTrip is offering an exclusive opportunity for travelers to win complimentary IIFA tickets with bookings made through their platform. The highly anticipated IIFA Festival is held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.

By using the coupon code EMTIIFA, travellers get a chance to win complimentary IIFA tickets. This offer is valid for bookings made until September 29, across all EaseMyTrip platforms, including the website and mobile app. This special promotion is designed to enhance the experience of visiting Abu Dhabi and enjoying the spectacular IIFA Festival. The offer is valid for flight or hotel bookings during the offer period only.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said: "EaseMyTrip is excited to be the official travel partner for the world’s grandest celebration at the IIFA Awards. We are excited to introduce a delightful offer for people to win complimentary IIFA Tickets, bringing together the magic of travel and the glamour of Bollywood. This year, the celebrations promise to be bigger and more spectacular than ever. This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to making travel for the IIFA event and beyond both effortless and unforgettable, showcasing our dedication to enhancing the UAE's vibrant culture."

Andre Timmins, founde and director, stated, "As we approach IIFA's Silver Jubilee in 2025, we’re thrilled to announce the biggest and most spectacular IIFA Festival yet, set for September 27-29 at Yas Island. This year’s IIFA will be a celebration of unprecedented scale, transcending cinematic boundaries with the convergence of Hindi Cinema and South Indian cinema, set against Yas Island’s unmatched hospitality and breath-taking backdrop as a premier international destination."

Heralding an extraordinary journey over 24 glorious years, IIFA2024 is set to bring together the finest in Indian cinema in a breath-taking display of brilliance across five iconic industries. The three-day extravaganza is all set to showcase the rich diversity of Indian cinema by bringing together the glamour of the IIFA Awards with the vibrant South Indian cinema through the IIFA Utsavam Awards (Celebrating Cinema of the South). Set to take place from September 27 to 29, at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the festivities will kick start on Friday, 27th September, with IIFA Utsavam Awards, a grand celebration of the four vibrant South Indian film industries. The excitement continues on Saturday, 28th September, with the prestigious IIFA Awards. The festival concludes on Sunday, 29th September, with the exclusive, IIFA Rocks. The 24th Edition of IIFA promises to be magnificent celebration of cinematic excellence, featuring a stellar array of talent and industry luminaries, from the brilliance of Hindi cinema to the dynamic South Indian film industry, OTT platforms, global stars, international dignitaries, cinema enthusiasts and media houses from around the world, this will be the largest and most memorable IIFA Festival to date. As Abu Dhabi continues to emerge as a favourite and increasingly popular destination for global events, EaseMyTrip is excited to support this grand celebration of Indian cinema and entertainment. Customers can book their tickets via the link www.easemytrip.ae/offers/iifa-deals.html and use the code EMTIIFA to avail the benefits.

For more information, check out: www.easemytrip.ae/