e& universe, e&’s immersive platform goes next level at GITEX Global 2023

The latest updates to e& universe include enhanced graphics in a 3D digital twin of the e& stand at GITEX, the first globally to use the new VIVERSE core engine

Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 3:05 PM

VIVE in partnership with e&, (formerly known as Etisalat Group), has taken the e& universe powered by VIVERSE technology to the next level for GITEX 2023. e& universe is one of the most ambitious immersive experiences, taking the customer experience to new heights for everything from socialising to education, and more.

e& universe at GITEX is the first immersive experience globally to use the new VIVERSE engine technology. This means users will see enhanced visuals with impressive 3D graphics across the different zones, with realistic lighting and shadow effects and more naturally fluid movements. This is combined with new polygon streaming capabilities which adapt to the device and bandwidth available to give the end user a super experience no matter where they connect from.

The e& stand at GITEX has a strong heritage of hosting cutting-edge technology across a wide range of industries. This year, people from homes and offices around the world can visit a vast digital twin in the e& universe to explore and interact with 3D models of the exhibition virtually in stunning detail. This includes nine different spaces to roam; GITEX 2023 main, enterprise, international, capital, 5G, retail, smart home, metaverse and healthcare.

Built to be accessible from anywhere and on any device, people can visit using devices including VR, PCs, and smartphones via a browser. Users can even see last year’s e& GITEX stand, demonstrating how events can be preserved and experienced again in the future. Anyone entering the digital-twin e& stand will also receive a free NFT.

e& universe is expansive and immersive, designed to meet the different needs of people in everyday life. These nine distinct zones are for people to explore and enjoy, while also being productive – helping them to achieve whatever they’re aspiring to. These include; Stadium, university and gaming, mall and amusement, arena, virtual home, Expo Center & health and lifestyle.

The new zones include updated beautifully stylish personal spaces, which are perfect for hosting social events with friends, family or colleagues, and even for watching sports and films together. These personal spaces can be customised with artwork, and VIVERSE’s technology, which means it’s easy to create immersive social experiences which can run on a wide range of devices, with impressive graphics, all while having privacy and security in mind.

Khaled ElKhouly, chief consumer officer, etisalat by e&, said: “Through our strategic partnership with HTC, etisalat by e& demonstrates its commitment to leveraging the latest technologies at GITEX 2023 for the benefit of its customers. Empowered by VIVERSE technology, we enter the next phase of the e& universe, elevating this virtual realm to the next level, pushing the boundaries of digital innovation and empowering them to create unforgettable experiences in an ever-evolving metaverse.

“With its immersive spaces and seamless connectivity, e& universe offers a multitude of exciting areas, including the e& universe Virtual Home, e& universe Shop, and e& universe Arena & Stadium. These zones provide users with opportunities to socialise, interact, and explore, while also offering voice and text chat capabilities.”

Joseph Lin, general manager of VIVERSE, said: "e& universe continues to go from strength to strength, and our collaboration is taking the user experience to new heights. We’re especially excited about the latest updates to the visuals, which help to create stunning environments for people to explore."

People can dive into e& universe and explore the GITEX stand remotely, by visiting www.eanduniverse.com.