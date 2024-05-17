Dugasta Properties appoints Rajeev Khanna as managing director, strengthening leadership for future growth

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 8:43 PM Last updated: Fri 17 May 2024, 8:49 PM

Dugasta Properties has announced the appointment of Rajeev Khanna as its managing director. A well-known and respected professional in the UAE's media and marketing industry, Khanna brings extensive experience from his senior management roles at Tata Tea, Gulf News, and Khaleej Times.

With this appointment, Dugasta Properties has strengthened its leadership team and will launch several new projects in addition to the projects under development. As managing director, Khanna will work closely with Tauseef Khan, chairman of Dugasta Properties and Azaan Khan, chief executive officer, at the strategic level to spearhead growth.

Welcoming Khanna, Dugasta Properties chairman Tauseef Khan, said: "We are very proud to have a regional marketing and media guru with brilliant leadership skills joining hands with us as we chart a new growth strategy for our freehold property development business where Rajeev’s golden touch will help us to reach new heights. He brings on board immense knowledge and valuable industry expertise, his leadership style and excellent demeanour will be crucial to fuel the growth of Dugasta Properties to the next level."

With over three and a half decades of experience in mainstream media in the Gulf, Khanna has closely witnessed the remarkable growth trajectory of one of the most vibrant cities on the planet. He is filled with gratitude for the opportunities he has had throughout his incredible journey in Dubai, a journey that has enabled him to learn, create, and execute dreams.

From playing key roles in launching newspapers, radio stations, magazines, digital websites and staging marquee events, Khanna – a growth strategist – was extremely fortunate to get a ringside view of the launch of several iconic businesses such as Emirates Airline, Dubai Duty Free, The Internet City, Dubai Shopping Festival and several others during this era of super growth in Dubai. He proudly notes that in his media role, he actively contributed to the nascent stages of building and profiling these world-class brands.

Being in media and also serving for over a decade as an active and elected Board Member of the International Advertising Association (IAA) UAE Chapter, gave him a holistic view and close interaction with new business developments in the UAE. Khanna, managing director of Dugasta Properties, says, “As Dugasta Properties charts a new growth strategy, we are dovetailing ourselves with the greater vision of Dubai Government’s D33 strategy. The vision is to make Dugasta the first name that comes to mind when thinking of safe real estate investments, the objective is to develop into an investment platform that property owners prefer for best returns. Moving forward, we will create a network of happy residential communities, well located and affordable with all modern amenities." Dubai continues to be one of the most vibrant cities in the world, economically robust with a world class infrastructure and socially buoyant. The city lays strong emphasis on security for its residents, a feature which has been rapidly attracting families relocating to Dubai from across the globe. The city’s unique multicultural outreach has made it a natural magnet for investments and long-term residents, who now view Dubai not just as an alternative home but as a permanent home.

The government has clearly stated that Dubai's population needs to double within the next ten years. Using 2008 as a benchmark, Dubai has already doubled its population over the past 15 years, achieving phenomenal growth rates from 2008 to 2023. Now, imagine doubling this 2023 population base over the next decade. If you do the math, the anticipated growth by 2033 will be truly astonishing!

We at Dugasta look forward to an exciting journey ahead!