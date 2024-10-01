Ducab Group to showcase pioneering sustainable energy solutions at Wetex 2024

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 5:03 PM

Ducab Group, one of the largest end-to-end solutions providers and manufacturing firms in the UAE, is set to showcase its latest innovative solutions that are driving energy efficiency and sustainability in the utilities sector at Wetex 2024.

As a key player in advancing Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050, Ducab Group powers critical projects that are propelling the city towards becoming a global leader in clean energy and green economy initiatives.

Wetex 2024, organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) from October 1-3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is the region’s largest event focusing on water, energy, and sustainability. The event will gather prominent local and international companies to showcase the latest technological innovations and discuss emerging trends in renewable energy and environmental sustainability.

At Wetex, Ducab Group will feature its comprehensive range of specialized cable solutions that have supported over 30 renewable energy projects globally over the past four decades. A key highlight will be Ducab’s High Voltage Unit, Ducab HV, the Middle East's first provider of high (60-150kV) and extra high voltage (220-500kV) cable solutions.

Since its establishment in 2011, Ducab HV has supplied over 6,758 km of cables to Dewa, significantly enhancing Dubai’s power distribution infrastructure. This support has been essential in aligning with Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy, which aims to generate 75% of the city’s power from clean energy sources by 2050. Additionally, Ducab’s High Voltage facility has been integral in the development of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (MBR Solar Park), delivering approximately 1,033 km of high-voltage cables. These contributions are vital for the solar park’s planned expansion to a 5GW capacity by 2030, reinforcing its status as the largest single-site solar park in the world. "We are thrilled to participate in Wetex 2024, a vital gathering for the global energy sector. Our commitment to sustainability drives our efforts to adopt and implement cutting-edge technologies and digital strategies. This alignment not only supports the UAE's renewable energy ambitions but also resonates with our dedication to the Year of Sustainability,” said Charles Mellagui, CEO of Ducab Cables Business. “Wetex provides an unparalleled platform for us to engage with industry leaders, discuss new trends, and develop strategies that address environmental challenges effectively. We are eager to share our advancements, reinforce our ongoing partnerships with Dewa, and forge new ones, furthering our role in Dubai's Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and demonstrating our relentless pursuit of sustainability and excellence," he added.

Visitors to Ducab Group's booth at Wetex 2024 will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of cutting-edge cable solutions specifically designed to meet the complex needs of renewable energy projects, enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability across various sectors.