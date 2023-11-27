Ducab Group celebrates 44 years of connecting and empowering cities and industries

Mohammad Almutawa, Group CEO of Ducab, said Ducab is not just a company; it is a community. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 3:34 PM

Having firmly established itself as one of the biggest end-to-end energy solutions providers and manufacturing firms in the UAE, Ducab Group is celebrating its 44th anniversary, looking back over four decades of milestones and accomplishments that have cemented the Group as a pioneer in the energy sector, solidifying its deep-rooted connections within the communities, cities, and industries it serves.

Ducab was founded in 1979 as a joint venture between the Dubai Government and the UK-based British Insulated Callender’s Cables (BICC) Group, the oldest cable company in the world. The Group’s relentless evolution since then has stood as a testament to its commitment to excellence.

Following its transition to a 100 per cent UAE-owned entity in 2001, equally owned by the governments of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Ducab has continuously expanded its footprint over the years, becoming a champion in the industry with six strategic locations across the country.

Each key facility inaugurated set the stage for the next one, starting from Mussafah 1 in 2005, to the copper rod plant in 2008 and the metals facility in 2018. In 2020, the company announced Ducab Metals Business (DMB) – the region’s only copper and aluminium solutions provider.

Furthermore, Ducab has emerged as a leading global provider of high-quality, innovative, and sustainable energy solutions, offering a wide range of products to its customers in the national, regional, and international energy sectors. Having shipped its very first international sale in the late 1970s, the Group now exports 60 per cent of its products to over 55 markets across the Gulf, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, and accounts for over $1 billion to the UAE’s total international trade volume.

“Ducab’s journey over the past 44 years is a truly impressive feat that we take tremendous pride in – but it is only the beginning,” asserted Mohammad Almutawa, Group CEO of Ducab.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we reflect on the strong partnerships we have built, the challenges we have overcome, and the impact we have made on our industry and community. Our track record is also a testament to our dedication to sustainability, which has always been at the core of our efforts, earning the group its first sustainability award 25 years ago.”

“Ducab is not just a company; it is a community,” Almutawa added.

“Knowing that, and with the unwavering support that the UAE Government provides to businesses in the country, we are confident that the company will continue along its path of accomplishments, connecting and empowering cities and industries for years to come.”

In 2023, Ducab made a tremendous leap forward in solidifying its global presence. The Group emphasized its presence in India, Bengaluru, by marking it as a new home market. This was the result of the UAE and India’s signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022. The focus of CEPA agreements on ‘Expanding the UAE’s International Economic Partnerships’ are indeed one of the UAE Government’s top five priorities for 2023.

Another major milestone was also celebrated this year, as Ducab’s game-changing Blade project was announced. The ‘Factory of the Future Project’ leverages Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to expedite operations and better answer consumer and market needs. It aims to embed these Industry 4.0 technological breakthroughs at the core of Ducab’s operations, including the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning.

Ducab recently expanded its global presence in Angola with a project to develop the country’s electrical and communications infrastructure within two years. The Group signed an MoU with leading Moroccan engineering firm Somagec Group, bringing the total number of African countries to which Ducab supplies its products to 15.

With ground-breaking initiatives and an ever-expanding footprint, Ducab is firmly taking the lead when it comes to shaping the future of the industry. The Group’s 44th anniversary is not merely a reflection of its past; it is a celebration of the connections it continues to build, the innovation it champions, and the legacy of sustainability it is building for the future.