Dubai’s ultra-luxury real estate market surges: Property Monitor report

On Palm Jumeirah, OMNIYAT Properties recorded an impressive $2.28 billion in sales through 35 high-value transactions, representing a dominant 57 per cent market share in one of the world’s most coveted addresses. Competitors such as Select Group (12.4 per cent), Nakheel (10.9 per cent), and Kerzner (6.4 per cent) are also making their mark by developing super-prime properties that attract a global clientele.

In Business Bay and Downtown Dubai, OMNIYAT Properties secured $758.3 million in sales from 13 transactions, capturing 44 per cent of the market share. Rival developers like Haus & Haus (18.4 per cent), Emaar (9.3 per cent), and Binghatti (8.6 per cent) are vying for their share of the growing market. Emaar’s legacy of iconic developments, coupled with emerging players like Kappa Acca, underscores the vibrancy of this competitive landscape.

The growth of Dubai’s ultra-luxury residential sector highlights the city’s enduring appeal to global investors. Factors such as a safe environment, strategic location, and world-class infrastructure have positioned Dubai as a magnet for high-net-worth individuals seeking exclusive and opulent living experiences.

OMNIYAT Properties’ commitment to redefining luxury has set a high benchmark in the market. Landmark achievements include the complete sell-out of all 20 ultra-luxury duplex residences at ORLA Infinity by August 2024, generating Dh1.5 billion ($400 million) in sales. This development became the most valuable on Palm Jumeirah in 2024, with prices reaching nearly Dh10,000 per square foot for a four-bedroom duplex. Similarly, The Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection Dubai, cemented OMNIYAT Properties’ dominance in the ultra-luxury space. In May 2024, the final penthouse was sold for a record-breaking Dh139 million ($37.8 million), underscoring the developer’s reputation as the preferred choice for exclusive properties. While OMNIYAT Properties leads the charge, other developers such as Meraas, Select Group, and AHS Properties continue to shape the ultra-luxury landscape with diverse offerings. This healthy competition ensures a variety of choices for discerning buyers, catering to different tastes and preferences. The ultra-luxury segment’s resilience and growth reflect Dubai’s ambition to blend architectural innovation with unmatched lifestyle experiences. As the market evolves, collaborations among leading developers could further redefine benchmarks for exclusivity and opulence. Dubai’s $10 million-plus property market is more than just a reflection of economic prosperity—it is a testament to the emirate’s vision of merging luxury with aspiration. With its unparalleled architectural marvels and thriving real estate sector, Dubai remains a beacon for global investors.

As the competition intensifies, one thing is certain: Dubai will continue to capture the world’s imagination with its ever-evolving luxury landscape and commitment to excellence.