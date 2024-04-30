Dubai’s tech firm awarded in US for 'Best Use of AI'

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 5:14 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 5:17 PM

UAE’s Reputation House, a global leader in online reputation management, revealed that it has won the prestigious Stevie bronze award in the New York-based ‘American Business Awards’ programme for the company’s ‘Reputation House App’ which the jury found a unique innovation in the US market and elsewhere. The jury recognised the app as a result of the best use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The Reputation House is one of the two companies from the UAE that have been honoured this year.

The 2024 Stevie winners of The American Business Awards will be celebrated and presented their awards during a gala event in June 2024, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, Time Square, New York.

Dima Raketa, CEO of Reputation House, said: "We are truly honoured that our AI-powered product was accepted and recognised as a ‘unique innovation’ by one of the world’s largest award programs. We consider groundbreaking recognition the result of a team effort which worked tirelessly to convince the jury in a three months process. The Reputation House App has been recognised for the best use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and the App makes the data analytics much faster and easier."

Year’s Second Recognition for App

This is the second recognition that the Android and iOS-operated Reputation House mobile App received in a row in 2024. Reputation House App uses AI and micro technologies to operate and track millions of data in a few minutes for any brand or individual, anywhere in the world.

In February this year, the Reputation House App was placed as the finalist in the ‘Best Sentiment Analysis Product’ category among 110 contestants by The Al World Series Artificial Intelligence Awards. Reaching the finalist reflects that the Reputation House is committed to innovation and excellence in the field of AI-driven solutions. The finalist spot has strengthened the leadership position of Reputation House among elite peers worldwide.

Under the Stevie American Business Award programme, there are the Gold, Silver, and Bronze, Stevie Award-winning nominations in 2024. The winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 organisations worldwide in the three-month judging process.

What is the Reputation House App?

Reputation House App identifies reputational problems in time and gives a business a second chance to analyse, improve, clean up the mess, and keep moving forward. It allows users to identify their problems at an early stage, and address the sore spot (person, situation, event) as quickly as possible so that the company/brand/individual can learn the details of the reputational incident and take action to solve it. It doesn’t just fix reputational risks and crises; it gathers information about the brand and provides insights and predictions to help control the situation.

“ I would like to extend our warm congratulations to all of the other companies who were nominated and honoured this year," added Raketa.

The American Business Awards is one of America’s premier business awards programmes. Open to all organisations operating in the US, the American Business Awards set out to recognise those businesses – be they public or private, for-profit or non-profit, large or small – that have attained a level of excellence in one or more aspects of their organisation.