Dubai’s HMB Homes Real Estate Development unveils new boutique-style luxury project Beverly Residence 2 in JVC

HMB Homes Real Estate Development, a premier luxury boutique property developer in the UAE, dedicated to reshaping the concept of sustainable and opulent living, has officially unveiled Beverly Residence 2 in the vibrant heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Building upon the resounding success of Beverly Residence, completed in February 2021, this latest project represents a fresh pinnacle of extravagance and sophistication. Beverly Residence 2 is a testament to modern design, expertly balanced aesthetics, and functionality, ensuring every corner exudes spaciousness and comfort.

Strategically located with easy access to the JVC area, connected to Al Khail Road, Beverly Residence 2 comprises five stories, offering a selection of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Each unit boasts opulent kitchens with top-tier fixtures, advanced home automation, spacious bedrooms, and stylish bathrooms fitted with premium sanitary-ware. Additional highlights include a convenient powder room and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, among other premium features.

Residents of Beverly Residence 2 can luxuriate in an array of amenities, including a serene relaxation area, a pristine swimming pool, a designer lobby, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, a delightful kids' play area, a dedicated yoga space, an exclusive clubhouse, a rooftop open-air theatre, enchanting fountain, an open-air BBQ area. Also find EV charging station, in line with sustainable and extravagant future for resident.

The managing directors of HMB Homes Real Estate Development expressed their enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to introduce Beverly Residence 2, following the remarkable success of Beverly Residence and Beverly Boulevard. With the successful delivery of three projects and over a decade of unwavering market presence, we continue to uphold our brand's core values of providing luxury and sustainable boutique living. This project presents a unique opportunity for foreign investment and is poised to appreciate in value. We take pride in offering the best prices and unparalleled quality, with Beverly Residence 2's unique selling points including its elevation, designer lobby, exceptional amenities, and an environment that nurtures well-being for you and your family."

They further emphasised, "Dubai remains a red-hot destination for real estate investment, offering both security and high demand, also with the allure of the golden visa programme. This is precisely why we've chosen JVC for this project, a locale known for promising ROI and a welcoming, community-centric atmosphere. We're also excited to announce our upcoming ventures in Discovery Garden and Arjan, with more details to follow soon."

Apartment prices at Beverly Residence 2 begin at Dh640,000, featuring a construction-linked payment plan. The project has already reached an impressive 20 per cent completion and is on track for handover in fourth quarter of 2024, with an approximate value of Dh100 million.

Beverly Residence 2 not only exemplifies the epitome of community living for families but also presents an enticing investment opportunity for residents and foreigners, within the vibrant neighborhood of JVC.