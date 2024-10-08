Dubaiites Lifestyle Awards 2024: An exquisite evening of distinction and elegance

The inaugural Dubaiites Lifestyle Awards 2024 took place on September 12 at the iconic JW Marriott Marina, marking a historic celebration of luxury and distinction in Dubai. This much-anticipated event brought together the city's elite, luminaries, and influential figures, creating a resplendent evening filled with sophistication and glamour.

The evening was graced by the esteemed Sheikh Hasher Bin Saeed Bin Thani Al Maktoum, who attended as the chief guest, alongside guests of honour Sheikh Khalid Bin Saood Al Nuaami and Sheikh Sultan Bin Saeed Bin Saqar Al Qasimi. Dressed in formal black-tie attire, attendees showcased impeccable style on the red carpet, embodying the elegance that the awards represent. The presence of former boxing world champion and Olympian Aamir Khan added a prestigious touch to the night.

The awards ceremony recognised the crème de la crème of Dubai’s cosmopolitan lifestyle, celebrating the visionaries and institutions that define the city's exceptional luxury scene.

The event's grandeur was amplified by the support of its distinguished sponsors. Mbank served as the presenting partner, Redha Al Ansari Exchange as the associate partner, Legacy Jewellery as the jewellery partner, and Khaleej Times as the media partner, ensuring extensive coverage of this momentous occasion.

Sagar Sondhi, CEO of Dubaiites Magazine, expressed, "This evening, we pay homage to the visionaries and institutions that define Dubai’s exceptional luxury lifestyle. They are the very embodiment of a city that is unparalleled in its innovation, elegance, and cosmopolitan allure."

The Dubaiites Lifestyle Awards 2024 has set a new benchmark for celebrating excellence in Dubai, inaugurating a prestigious tradition that will continue to thrive for years to come.