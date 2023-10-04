Dubai set to welcome ICGN-Hawkamah Conference: Focusing on capital, corporations, and COP28

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 3:52 PM

Hawkamah, the leading institute for Governance, has announced it will collaborate with the International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN) in the ICGN-Hawkamah Annual Conference 2023, under the theme of capital, companies and COP28'. The much-anticipated conference will take place in the vibrant city of Dubai on November 28-29 and is expected to attract a plethora of governance leaders and experts.

Dr Ahmad Bin Hassan Al Sheikh, chairman of Hawkamah Institute for Governance, articulated the significance, saying: "Our collaboration with ICGN represents a strategic step towards fostering comprehensive discussions on the synergies between financial systems, corporate responsibilities, and the imperative COP28 climate objectives. Through this conference, we forge ahead towards a future defined by governance excellence and visionary leadership."

The high-profile conference is expected to transcend the conventional, providing a strategic platform for a profound dialogue about the intricate interplay between financial ecosystems, corporate stewardship, and the transformative COP28 climate agenda. As industries around the world grapple with unprecedented challenges, this global governance dialogue comes as a beacon of insight, charting the course for responsible governance and sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving landscape.

ICGN, Hawkamah's esteemed partner, echoes the sentiment of collaboration. Kerrie Waring, chief executive officer, ICGN, affirmed: "We are pleased to be working with Hawkamah, bringing together investors, policymakers and stakeholders to catalyse positive change. This conference will address the governance of sustainability given that climate change presents a systemic threat to the future of humanity on a magnitude of importance like no other. It is incumbent on governments, companies, investors, auditors, and others to respond to this threat and help ensure that future generations are not unfairly burdened with the negative social, ecological, and financial consequences.”

The two-day conference promises an intellectual journey amidst Dubai's vibrant backdrop. It brings together luminaries, thought leaders, and experts from Egypt, France, Italy, UK, USA, India, and the Middle East, creating a melting pot of ideas. The dialogue will delve into the core of financial systems, unveiling insights into how responsible corporate stewardship can harmonise with the ambitious COP28 climate goals.