Dubai school caterer leads the way with healthier student snacks

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 5:00 PM

MasterCook, a leading UAE school caterer, is setting new standards for student nutrition by becoming the first to offer 100 per cent organic, refined sugar-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free baked goods, thanks to a new partnership with So Free Organics. The collaboration is timed to support schools that are seeking ways to improve the quality of food available to students, ensuring they have access to both delicious and health-conscious options.

Yasmine Junaid, founder of So Free Organics started the business five years ago in her own kitchen, driven by a personal quest to provide her children with healthier food options amidst their health challenges. Her homemade treats quickly gained popularity, leading to the establishment of a bakery celebrated for its commitment to delicious and nutritious baked goods that do not compromise on taste or texture.

"Our mission has always been to provide families with healthier options that don’t sacrifice taste or texture,” said Yasmine. "Partnering with MasterCook is an exciting opportunity to extend this commitment to the wider community, ensuring that students have access to products that not only meet stringent health criteria but also delight taste buds."

Sophie Sowerby, So Free Organics’ nutritionist and business development consultant added: "Typical bakery products contain lots of sugar and artificial ingredients and are high in calories. Regular consumption of these can have a significant impact on a child’s mood and ability to focus, as well as contributing to the development of obesity, diabetes and dental issues. Undoubtedly, children enjoy sweet treats, but restriction is often counter-intuitive. Yasmine has made it possible to enjoy sweet treats without worry or guilt." Chris Lambert, business development director at MasterCook, said: "We are thrilled to introduce So Free Organics’ products to our school communities. This partnership underscores our commitment to promoting better health through our school meals. We believe that offering these high-quality, organic treats will make a significant difference to the health of students, promoting better learning outcomes and improved overall well-being." The introduction of So Free Organic’s products is set to start on August 26, with the bakery’s treats becoming a regular feature in the schools’ dining options. MasterCook caters for several schools across Dubai, including the American School of Dubai and Kings’ Schools group.

For more information about So Free Organics and its range of organic, allergen-free products, please visit their Instagram page @sofreeorganics or contact Sophie at sophie.sowerby@sofreeorganics.com