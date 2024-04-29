Dubai records surge in off plan properties, Metahomes AI driven database dives deeper to provide real estate insights

Published: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 10:37 AM

Dubai's real estate market continues to defy expectations, with the off plan sector experiencing a remarkable boom. Fueled by a burgeoning population and a flourishing tourism industry, demand for homes in Dubai is outpacing supply. Despite exceeding 60,000 unit completions in 2023, demand continues to outstrip supply, further cementing its status as one of the world's fastest-growing cities. This trend has propelled the off-plan market, a sector where properties are still under construction, to new heights.

Dubai has been a notable bright spot, benefiting from a flourishing tourism sector, with over 17 million visitors in 2023. This increased home demand and witnessed a sales value of Dh160.46 billion, a 72.3 per cent growth compared to the Dh93 billion sales values seen in 2022. Off-plan transactions mirrored this growth, with a record-breaking 68,783 sales logged, representing a 59.4 per cent year-on-year jump [DLD]. This surge in off-plan activity is expected to continue in 2024 and beyond, solidifying its role as a major driver of the overall market's growth.

Experts attribute this boom to several factors. The UAE's recent decision to eliminate the Dh1 million down payment requirement for the golden visa program is seen as a game-changer. This move makes Dubai more accessible to international investors, who can now leverage the city's world-class infrastructure and global connectivity as a secondary home or primary residence.

Innovation is also playing a crucial role in shaping the off-plan landscape. Technologies like virtual reality property tours and blockchain are revolutionising the sector by enhancing transparency and efficiency. These advancements allow investors to visualise properties before construction is complete and ensure secure transactions.

Another factor contributing to the off-plan market's strength is the rising cost of mortgages. While rental yields have increased, the financial burden of servicing a mortgage on a ready property has grown significantly, reducing net returns for investors. Off-plan properties, on the other hand, offer a unique advantage. Investors can secure properties at their initial launch prices, benefiting from potential value appreciation as construction progresses. Flexible payment plans further enhance the appeal of off-plan investments, allowing investors to manage their finances effectively in an environment of high lending rates.

