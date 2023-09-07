Dubai National Insurance welcomes new CEO

A.R. Srinivasan is a distinguished Chartered Accountant and has spent the last 29 years serving in senior managerial capacities within the Middle East, providing him with an intricate understanding of the region's insurance landscape.— Supplied photo

Published: Thu 7 Sep 2023, 10:30 AM

Dubai National Insurance (DNI), one of the leading insurance companies in Dubai, is thrilled to announce the appointment of A. R. Srinivasan as its new chief executive officer.

With a career spanning over 37 years in the insurance industry, Srinivasan brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and strategic insight to his new role.

Khalaf Al Habtoor, Chairman of DNI, said: "We are delighted to welcome Srinivasan to the DNI Insurance family. The entire team at DNI Insurance is excited about the new chapter under Srinivasan's leadership. His depth of knowledge, strategic vision, and proven ability to drive transformation align seamlessly with the company's commitment to excellence and innovation. Under Srinivasan's guidance, DNI Insurance is poised to reinforce its position as a pioneer in the insurance sector, delivering innovative solutions and outstanding service to clients while achieving new heights of prosperity.”

A. R. Srinivasan, CEO of DNI, said: "I am honoured to be appointed as CEO of DNI, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive transformative growth, build lasting partnerships, and deliver unparalleled value to our clients and stakeholders. Together, we will navigate the evolving landscape and chart a course towards continued success."

Srinivasan continued: “I thank Al Habtoor and the board for this opportunity and for their confidence in my skills to lead the company and I look forward to working closely with the board, the team and the business partners.”

Srinivasan is a distinguished Chartered Accountant from India, a Chartered Insurer (ACII, London), and a Fellow of the Insurance Institute of India. His vast expertise extends across various domains within the insurance sector, making him a standout leader in the field. He has spent the last 29 years serving in senior managerial capacities within the Middle East, providing him with an intricate understanding of the region's insurance landscape.

His comprehensive knowledge of the Middle East market dynamics and his deep insights into Insurance and Reinsurance Operations make him an invaluable asset to DNI Insurance. Throughout his career, Srinivasan has fostered strong relationships with major reinsurers, brokers, and clients, underscoring his commitment to building trust and collaboration within the industry.

Srinivasan has consistently demonstrated his ability to transform companies and enhance profitability. His track record of success in leading organisational change and his expertise in Company Transformation, Mergers, and Acquisitions makes him an ideal choice to steer DNI Insurance towards continued growth and innovation.

Prior to joining DNI Insurance, Srinivasan played a pivotal role in establishing the DIFC Subsidiary of MNK Re Limited, a prominent Lloyd's Broker based in London. His vast insurance experience has spanned across India, Oman, Dubai, and Bahrain, encompassing leadership roles such as CEO of Dar Al Takaful in Dubai, CEO of Arabia Falcon in Oman, and Al Ahlia Insurance Oman.