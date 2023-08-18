Dubai Model Showcase to be held in Dubai

Moves up more than 20 places from last year, demonstrating unprecedented growth
Dubai Model Showcase, a resplendent fashion affair, has announced Danube Properties as their title sponsors. The event is set to shine the spotlight on an ensemble of top-notch professional runway models, the crème de la crème of designers, and ardent fashion enthusiasts. Distinguished VIP guests will grace this sensational fashion gala on August 19 at the Taj JLT, masterminded by I Catch Management from the US.
This remarkable event is a rendezvous for fashion aficionados from all corners, providing a unique platform for networking among peers in the industry. The illustrious Shabnam Kassam, director of the Danube Welfare Center and founder at ALish Apparel, renowned for her exquisite and refined designs, will unveil her latest creations. Adding to the allure, the enchanting designs of Model Madness will also grace the runway. Orchestrating this event of innovation and haute couture trends will be the charismatic emcee, Karnica Karda.
Joining the tapestry of elegance, Piyush Biyani, an acclaimed fashion jewellery maestro behind Biyani Jewels, stands as the exclusive jewellery partner, showcasing his artistry in this grand spectacle. With anticipation soaring high, the Dubai Model Showcase is set to welcome a constellation of distinguished guests.
A highlight of the affair is the Elite Fashion Networking segment, attracting premier model agencies from around the globe, converging for this unparalleled gathering of style and vision.
The visionary force behind this splendid occasion, Shubhra Goyal, Founder of I Catch Management, alongside co-organisers Saumya Sahay and Neha Silva, have meticulously orchestrated this grandeur and are brimming with excitement for the impending showcase.
The event's foundation has been bolstered by robust support, with Truckers stepping in as the event support partner, Khaleej Times taking on the mantle of media partner, Avyanco Business Consultancy contributing as the support partner, and The WonderMom Magazine as the official magazine partner.
Moves up more than 20 places from last year, demonstrating unprecedented growth
ChatVZ is trained on 10 years’ worth of data sourced from Virtuzone’s database of more than 100,000 unique digital interactions, and thus adds over a million new words to GPT’s current dataset
The focus of the campaign is particularly poignant – providing aid to all vulnerable groups, with special attention given to the one million children impacted by the conflict
Judges praise the institution for its vision, implementation and positive results
Go big this Christmas and book a luxury yacht to celebrate this holiday
Divided into three days, the power-packed agenda for the Intermobility Expo has a combination of technical seminars, illuminating fireside chats, panel discussions, interactive conferences, and inspiring keynote speeches from industry professionals