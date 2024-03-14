Dubai keeps rank as 5th global maritime shipping hub

Eugene Mayne, John Lloyd, and Capt. Zarir Irani along with other participants at the annual marine ball organised by Nautical Institute UAE.

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 2:28 PM

The UAE's continued prominence on the global maritime stage has enabled Dubai to maintain its fifth position among the top 20 international centres for commercial maritime shipping for four consecutive years, according to a statement from the Nautical Institute UAE Branch.

Dubai, the only Arab city on the list, is placed ahead of various global centres such as Rotterdam, Hamburg, Athens/Piraeus, Ningbo/Zhoushan and New York/New Jersey according to the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index report. Singapore, London, Shanghai and Hong Kong secured the top four ranks on the list.

The UAE has become one of the world’s foremost maritime nations. In 2022, the maritime sector’s contribution to the UAE’s GDP surged to Dh129 billion, an 18 per cent increase compared to 2021. The country has achieved numerous accolades in global competitiveness indicators within the maritime sector, according to Capt. Zarir Irani, secretary of Nautical Institute’s UAE Branch.

Irani said the UAE’s ports are among the top 10 globally in terms of container handling volume. They handled over 19 million TEUs, with more than 25,000 port calls recorded in the UAE last year. Globally, the UAE ranks seventh in the Logistics Performance Index.

“The UAE’s commitment to continually enhance the efficiency of its maritime ecosystem aligns seamlessly with the Nautical Institute UAE, which celebrated its annual Marine Ball on March 1st, 2024, at its traditional venue,” said Irani. Headquartered in London, the institute has a branch in the UAE dedicated to enhancing maritime excellence and addressing the needs of regional seafarers.

The event was attended by over 300 guests, including Eugene Mayne, chairman of Tristar Holdings, and CEO John Lloyd.

Globally, the institute actively collaborates with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), advocating for policies impacting seafarers worldwide. With a committee comprising 20 experienced master mariners from diverse backgrounds in the UAE, the institute spearheads progress and collaboration in the maritime sector. “As the first international branch outside the UK, the UAE branch upholds a legacy of excellence, providing networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities for maritime professionals,” said Irani.