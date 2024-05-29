Dubai is by far the fastest pace of business and entrepreneurship, says Dave Chaggar

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 9:51 AM

Since its inception in 1971, the UAE has accelerated into the global power player list of financial hubs across the world. “It is truly remarkable that with dynamic leadership and an empowered base of residents and citizens what can be achieved in such a short period”, according to Dave Chaggar, Sales Director for Capital Club Dubai.

Follow us on







Nestled within DIFC, Capital Club has cemented its credentials as the private business members club for elite movers and shakers across a diverse range of sectors and industries. With over 15 years of heritage, it is often the first port of call for the rapid influx of ultra-high net worth individuals relocating to the UAE.

Dave has been witness to the adaptation and diversification over recent years. “Alongside the core sectors such as oil and gas, tourism and hospitality, the UAE has taken great steps to be the leader across so many emerging avenues with Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to name but a few”. With the ambition and determination that is continually on display, such an ethos has resulted in the business environment being incredibly nimble and proactive to always remain ahead of the curve.



“As so many of the developed economies face economic and political pressures, it is truly refreshing as an expat to feel energised and optimistic about the opportunities that surround us. With its strategic geolocation and breadth of nationalities and cultures, it is truly a credit to the leadership here in the UAE that everyone can coexist and focus on the future with so much positivity and vigour.”