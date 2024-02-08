Dubai-based Jami Balaji Rao: Bridging the gap in healthcare with Niner Pharmaceuticals and 9ER app

Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 12:47 PM

Committed to building a healthier future for all, Niner Pharmaceuticals, a leading pharmaceutical company in the UAE-GCC region, is forging ahead with innovative solutions and a focus on affordability. Under the visionary leadership of founder Jami Balaji Rao, the company is strengthening Dubai's healthcare landscape and extending its reach to India, aiming for a collaborative effort to elevate healthcare standards across both nations.

Jami Balaji Rao's Vision for Healthcare

"We will not waver in our commitment to integrity, good ethics, and a steadfast dedication to those core values," says Rao, a seasoned entrepreneur with over 18 years of experience across diverse industries. His vision for Niner Pharmaceuticals is clear: to provide high-quality, WHO (World Health Organisation) and GMP-compliant medicines at accessible prices, leaving no one behind.

Niner Pharmaceuticals: A Pillar of Excellence

Niner's commitment to quality extends beyond the products themselves. Jami Rao emphasises the importance of sustainable packaging, ensuring that every aspect of the pharmaceutical journey adheres to the highest standards. Recognising the fast-paced demands of modern healthcare, the company is also actively developing the Niner MedTech app. This innovative platform will connect doctors and patients virtually, transcending geographical barriers.

Jami's passion for healthcare stems from his humble beginnings in a small Indian village. He understands firsthand the importance of quality healthcare, particularly for underserved communities. Niner Pharmaceuticals is actively working to bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare access, ensuring everyone receives the treatment they deserve.

Innovation in Healthcare: Niner MedTech Application

Innovation and technology are at the heart of Niner's approach. The company's state-of-the-art facilities produce a wide range of modern medicines, from tablets and capsules to injectables and ointments. Furthermore, the development of the 9ER Virtual Healthcare App, offering remote consultations, appointments, and even doorstep medicine delivery, promises to revolutionise healthcare accessibility.

Leadership and Recognition

Niner's success is more than just Jami's accomplishment. He acknowledges his team's dedication, including Nikita Jain, who tirelessly drives the company's global expansion. The company's commitment to quality control is evident in its automated systems and strict adherence to international standards.

Future Initiatives and Global Outreach

Looking ahead, Niner Pharmaceuticals aims to partner with promising mid and small-scale Indian pharmaceutical companies, manufacturing firms, and API plants. By providing funding and optimising production capacity, Niner hopes to empower these businesses to expand their reach to Middle East, SAARC, EU, and Latin American countries, ultimately making quality healthcare accessible to a global audience.

"Healthcare is not just a business; it's a responsibility to serve and improve lives," says Jami. Through dedicated commitment, Niner Pharmaceuticals is poised to greatly impact the healthcare industry of both Dubai and India, ensuring that quality treatment is within reach for all.

— Shagun Sharma is a business journalist.