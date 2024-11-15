Dubai-based dancing duo achieves int’l acclaim at global dancesport events

In a remarkable showcase of talent and dedication, Dubai-based dance champions Rajeswari Vaidyanathan and Shannon Benjamin recently represented India at ‘The Kings Cup’, one of the world’s most esteemed dancesport competitions held in Bangkok on September 28. The pair achieved an impressive fourth position in the Senior Open Latin Dance Championship, competing against over 200 elite couples from 23 countries. As the sole representatives of India and the only couple from the UAE to compete in World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) events, they have placed the Indian and UAE dancesport communities on the global map.

The Kings Cup marks yet another milestone in a series of international successes for Rajeswari and Shannon. Over the past year, the duo has reached the top ranks in prominent competitions, placing eighth in Hungary, advancing to the quarterfinals at the Vienna Dance Concourse in Austria, and securing fourth place in Belgium.

With each competition, they have consistently demonstrated their passion and expertise in Latin Ballroom dancing.With over seven years of experience running India’s largest and most prestigious Latin Ballroom dance school, Rajeswari and Shannon bring their unparalleled knowledge to Dubai, offering a range of classes in popular club dance forms like Salsa, Bachata, and Tango, alongside core Latin Ballroom styles including Jive, Cha Cha, Rumba, Samba, and Waltz. Their unique approach to teaching has attracted students from Dubai and beyond, many seeking transformative short-term training programs that deliver remarkable results in a short time. Beyond local success, the duo’s influence extends globally. As the Indian ambassador to Freedom to Dance, UK, they continue to promote dancesport and inspire others through their commitment to the art. Among their diverse clientele are notable success stories, including a UK-based celebrity with visual impairment, a world-level wrestling competitor, and various high-profile professionals and celebrities who credit Rajeswari and Shannon’s guidance for their progress in dance. Despite their packed schedules, the pair remains dedicated to self-improvement, continuously training in athletic dance forms to enhance their skills. This commitment to personal growth not only fuels their competitive passion but also enriches the training experience they provide for their students.

With their relentless dedication to dancesport, Rajeswari and Shannon have become icons in the international dance community, inspiring dancers around the world and setting new standards of excellence.