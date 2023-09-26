Driving loyalty and growth: Dsquares continues to set industry standards in Saudi market

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 5:21 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 5:37 PM

Dsquares is a distinguished name in the world of customer loyalty solutions, renowned for its expertise and innovative approach. As a trusted leader in the field, Dsquares has been at the forefront of shaping loyalty programmes, elevating customer experiences, and fostering enduring client relationships. With a focus on data-driven insights and strategic innovation, the pioneering company continues to set industry standards and provide tailored solutions for businesses to thrive in the competitive landscape of loyalty programmes.

As a prominent player in the loyalty and rewards solutions sector, Dsquares embarked on a transformative journey following its relocation to Saudi Arabia. This relocation served as a catalyst for substantial expansion in the country. The growth witnessed during this period was facilitated by the formation of strategic alliances with key industry players, spanning various sectors within the dynamic KSA business landscape.

Strategic partnerships with industry giants, including Al Rajhi Bank, STC, PepsiCo, Apsco, and Sadafco, among others, collectively enriched and diversified the company's footprint in the region. The collaboration with Al Rajhi Bank, for instance, has redefined banking loyalty, while STC has experienced significant improvements in its loyalty programme through Dsquares' expertise. Each alliance highlights Dsquares' adaptability and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences across various industries, further solidifying its position as a pioneer in loyalty and rewards solutions.

Through its strategic utilisation of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, data analytics, and gamification, Dsquares has been successfully empowering businesses across Saudi Arabia. These innovative programmes serve a dual purpose: they not only enhance customer engagement but also act as catalysts for substantial business growth among its partners.

Within this technological landscape, artificial intelligence (AI) stands out as a powerful tool for comprehending consumer behaviour and market trends, unearthing hidden data patterns. Simultaneously, data analytics plays a pivotal role in helping KSA businesses extract valuable insights from customer data, guiding marketing strategies, product development, and service enhancements to optimise their operations. Dsquares also incorporates gamification into loyalty programs, igniting heightened customer engagement, incentivising desired behaviours, and nurturing loyalty, leading to increased retention and revenue for the company’s trusting clients.

Apart from its use of cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships, Dsquares has been actively involved in major industry events in Saudi Arabia. One recent example is its participation in Seamless KSA 2023, held on September 4 and 5. This event brought together thought leaders and innovators from various industries. Dsquares' vital participation at such events highlights its dedication to advancing loyalty and rewards solutions specifically designed for the Saudi Arabian market.

