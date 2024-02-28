Dream Dubai unveils exciting campaigns to transform dreams into reality

Revolutionary digital entertainment and smart city initiatives set to transform Dubai and Abu Dhabi's urban landscape
Dream Dubai, led by the Government of Dubai – DFRE, is excited to announce the launch of three captivating campaigns aimed at turning aspirations into unforgettable experiences through an innovative shopping experience.
Leading the charge is a Dh500,000 cash campaign that shoppers can enter into by spending just Dh50. This initiative mirrors Dubai's dynamic essence, offering up a chance to win a significant cash prize through an act as routine as shopping.
On the topic of Dubai’s essence, nothing is more significant to living the Dubai dream than driving a G-wagon, except perhaps driving a Suzuki Jimny – affectionately dubbed the ‘Baby G’ – fitted with an AMG G63 Brabus 800 kit in China Blue. That’s exactly what Dream Dubai is offering its shoppers the chance to win for just Dh25.
For the adventure-seekers, those craving a different kind of thrill, there’s the chance to experience the magic of the Arabian desert from a whole new perspective – by floating 4,000 ft in the air. For just Dh20, one lucky winner will a private hot air balloon ride, promising the chance to create lifelong memories.
Participating in these campaigns is effortless. Users must simply download the user-friendly Dream Dubai app, complete the registration process, and purchase 'Modesh' shopping cards, redeemable instantly at the 'Modesh' online or physical store on the latest chic clothing collections for men, women and children. These shopping cards serve as a means to enter the campaign of choice, with each purchase amplifying the chances of winning.
For more information and to start turning your dreams into reality, visit www.dreamdubai.com or download Dream Dubai from App Store or Play Store.
