Dream big with Big Ticket: Win Dh15 million, daily cash prizes, and a luxury car

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 1:27 PM

This August, Big Ticket, the UAE’s most iconic and longest-running raffle draw, is inviting everyone to dream bigger than ever before. With over three decades of making millionaires and changing lives, Big Ticket is once again setting the stage for life-changing opportunities. This month, participants can enter for a chance to win an incredible Dh15 million grand prize, along with daily cash prizes and the keys to a luxury car.

In celebration of its 32nd year, Big Ticket is offering a staggering array of prizes, ensuring that every ticket holder has a shot at transforming their dreams into reality. The crown jewel of this month’s draw is the grand prize of Dh15 million, set to catapult one lucky winner into a life of endless possibilities. The winner of this extraordinary prize will be revealed during the highly anticipated live draw on September 3.

For those looking to increase their chances of winning, Big Ticket has introduced an exciting promotion: purchase two tickets and receive a third ticket absolutely free. Each ticket purchased brings participants closer to their dream of winning big.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Throughout August, Big Ticket is turning ordinary days into extraordinary ones by giving away a daily cash prize of Dh50,000. With 31 daily winners, participants have the opportunity to walk away with part of the Dh1,550,000 in total daily cash prizes, simply by entering the raffle.

On September 3, the excitement reaches its peak with the announcement of 10 guaranteed winners of Dh100,000 each. These additional prizes ensure that many more participants will have their dreams come true, making this month’s draw one of the most rewarding in Big Ticket history. For car enthusiasts, the August promotion offers an opportunity to drive away in style. By purchasing a Dream Car ticket for just Dh150, participants enter the draw to win a brand-new Range Rover Velar, valued at approximately Dh325,000. And for those who may not win this time, there’s another chance to claim a luxurious Maserati Ghibli, valued at approximately Dh380,000, in the October 3 draw.

This August, Big Ticket is offering a total of Dh17,550,000 in cash prizes and a luxury car, making it the ultimate opportunity for anyone looking to make their dreams a reality. Tickets can be conveniently purchased online at www.bigticket.ae or in person at the Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport counters.