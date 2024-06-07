Dr K P Hussain donates Rs1 crore towards Buds school Nilambur, India

The foundation stone for the Buds School Hostel building in Nilambur was laid by Dr K P Hussain, a distinguished businessman and the chairman and founder of the Fathima Healthcare Group. He highlighted that Nilambur Buds School is a model institution for hearing-impaired students and emphasised the humanitarian duty to support such institutions. Dr Hussain pledged ongoing support for the school's future endeavours and commended the team behind the initiative. At the event, he also presented a cheque for Rs1 crore to aid the hostel's construction. Chairman P V Abdul Wahab MP presided over the function.
The event was attended by Dr Beena Hussain, executive director of Fathima Healthcare Group; District Panchayat vice president Ismail Moothedam; municipal chairman Mattummal Saleem; education standing committee chairman Saji Skaria; and Velayudhan. Buds School student Rana K welcomed the audience, and Mohammad Irfan V T delivered the vote of thanks.
With an extensive inventory of over 30,000 electronic gadgets, RunBazaar caters to a wide array of needs
The state-of-the-art facility reflects GWD’s commitment to innovation, research and collaborative work space
Bukhari's innovative techniques and unwavering dedication have significantly contributed to the field, providing patients with advanced treatments and better outcomes
Through this collaboration, users of the TAMM platform will have seamless access to their individual Credit Report and Credit Score by simply logging into TAMM App, users can quickly obtain these vital insights through one click