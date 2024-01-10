Do not compromise on tyres, there is too much riding on them

Business leaders, professional athletes, Paralympians and trailblazers descend on the UAE to take the 7 Days 7 Emirates cycling challenge to spread the message of unity, tolerance, diversity and sustainability
As we go about our journey through the fast lanes of the UAE , it’s important to equip ourselves with the knowledge that ensures not just a smooth ride but also a safe one.
In this write up, we explore how import and distribution of tyres are controlled in UAE and key Homologation aspect that consumers need to be aware of.
Tyres entering the UAE have to be certified by Gulf Standards Organisation (GSO) and also needs to be approved by UAE Emirates Authority For Standardization & Metrology (ESMA) authorities through the issuance of RFID labels. If the tyres do not have RFID labels, it may result in consumers using non-authorised tyres, posing a potential safety issue.
Consumers should therefore ensure that their tyres bear the required RFID stickers approved by UAE authorities. This provides confidence to consumers that the tyres are homologated for use in the UAE conditions and comply with local regulations.
Non-authorised or parallel import tyres:
Parallel import tyres are those entering a country through indirect channels without the authorisation of the manufacturer or brand owner. These tyres may lack key markings or certifications required by the importing country. GSO and ESMA have established comprehensive regulations. To import tyres into the GCC, importers must provide certificates of compliance for all products. The problem arises when non-certified importers bring products into the country that lack GSO certification, posing a risk to consumers.
The potential safety hazards of using parallel market tyres:
The sale of tyres non-compliant with UAE standards is prohibited and can pose a safety risk, especially given the high climatic temperatures in the UAE.
Are you buying the right approved tire?
When purchasing a tire, make sure to select tyre with A or B temperature rating engraved on the sidewall. Other sidewall engravings provide information about size, speed, and load index, specific to the car model, adhering to the standards of the particular vehicle.
Consumers should ensure tyres have the necessary RFID stickers approved by UAE authorities, instilling confidence that the tyres are homologated for UAE conditions and comply with local regulations.
