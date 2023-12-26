Divya Chakra 2023 unveils esteemed Indian business awardees in UAE

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 3:21 PM

In the radiant aftermath of the Divya Chakra event's second edition, the air still resonates with the harmonious blend of cultural richness and business brilliance.

Organised under the esteemed patronage of the Consulate General of India in Dubai and in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, the gala unfolded at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, on November 25.

With an illustrious assembly of business leaders, artists, and performers, the event elevated itself beyond a mere awards ceremony, embodying a testament to the enduring partnership and mutual respect between India and the UAE. It was an exclusive, invite-only affair, sparking anticipation and attracting high-profile attendees from across the globe.

The second edition of Divya Chakra exceeded expectations, leaving an indelible mark on the Indo-UAE community. Satish Kumar Sivan, the newly-appointed Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, aptly captured the spirit of Divya Chakra, stating: 'The event embodies the essence of collaboration and excellence, reflecting the vibrant ties between India and the UAE. It stands as a beacon, fostering mutual understanding and friendship, transcending borders for a shared future of prosperity and cultural enrichment.' This exclusive affair not only showcased cultural opulence but also celebrated business achievements, further strengthening economic ties between the two nations. The event's success was made possible by the collaborative efforts of sponsors, partners, and supporters who played pivotal roles in shaping this grand celebration.

The extraordinary business leaders recognised for the prestigious Divya Chakra Awards include:

1) Abdulla Ajmal, a Mumbai-born entrepreneur, moved to UAE in 1988 and studied marketing in the UK. As Ajmal Perfumes' key figure, he’s advancing the brand globally, mentored by Jacques Chabert. Collaborating with perfumers like Dominique Ropion, Abdulla's efforts have earned international recognition, transforming Ajmal into a premium lifestyle brand.

2) Ali Asgar Fakhruddin, integral to Fakhruddin Holdings' growth, has significantly shaped its trajectory over 60 years. Founding its manufacturing arm, he leads Sterling Parfums and other subsidiaries, emphasizing philanthropy and sustainable practices. Under his leadership, Sterling has earned accolades in digital innovation and leadership.

3) Ankur Aggarwal, CEO of Bricks N Woods, brings over 16 years of financial expertise. Managing 15.4 billion AED in assets, his firm, co-led with Vivek Oberoi, stands out in UAE's real estate sector. Ankur's leadership has positioned Bricks N Woods as a pioneering financial entity.

4) Tally Solutions, a leader in business software since 1986, has revolutionized ERP solutions globally. With over 2.3 million licenses in 100 countries, the company's tech stack offers unparalleled speed and insights, making it a preferred choice for businesses worldwide.

5) Harsh Patel, UAE's youngest finance and legal icon, leads Water and Shark, specializing in cross-border deals and tax planning. A chartered accountant and lawyer, he's recognized for his innovative approach in finance and law, earning numerous accolades, including Forbes India's honors.

6) PNC Menon, Founder of Sobha Group, is celebrated for his commitment to quality and social responsibility. Starting in Oman, he expanded into Indian real estate, establishing Sobha Developers. Known for a backward-integrated business model, his philanthropy includes major contributions to various charitable initiatives.

7) Dr. Zulekha Daud, the first female Indian medical professional in the UAE, founded Zulekha Hospital, revolutionizing the region's healthcare. Her contributions extend beyond healthcare, inspiring female entrepreneurs and addressing the shortage of female doctors in the Middle East.

8) Chef Ranveer Brar, with a career spanning three decades, is a celebrated figure in India's culinary scene. A MasterChef India judge and author, his work in prestigious hotel groups and television has significantly influenced Indian cuisine globally.

9) Raveena Devnani, CEO of Ravashing Exhibitions & Events, with over 25 years of global experience, has elevated Dubai's MICE industry. Her company specializes in B2B and B2C events, emphasizing customer-centric services and relationship management.

10) Vashu Shroff, a textile magnate in Dubai for over 50 years, founded the Regal Group. His journey from humble beginnings to success in various sectors exemplifies hard work and honesty. Committed to philanthropy, he actively participates in community and social work.

The event's hosts, Sakshi Gautam and Punit H Lalwani, skillfully hosted the prestigious Divya Chakra Awards, shedding light on the outstanding contributions of Indian business leaders to the UAE economy. The evening was further enriched by captivating art exhibits and cultural performances that mesmerised the audience. This annual celebration serves as a testament to the accomplishments of the Indian business community in the UAE, fostering stronger ties between the two nations through cultural exchange and recognition of business excellence. Divya Chakra leaves behind an enduring legacy of collaboration and partnership, setting the stage for continued growth and prosperity.

Divya Chakra extends sincere thanks to its Gold Sponsors — Ifund Factoring, Wasaya Investments, Bricks N Woods Real Estate and Silver Sponsors —Golden Loaf & Armaf Perfumes.

The collaborative efforts of partners, including Talabat (Supporting Partner), Ravashing Exhibitions & Events, Melodica, Jade Sign Advertising, Not so Subtle, Vision Gifts Advertising, Voin Production Dubai, Spark Media, Mobi Eventz, Symphony Sargam, Experiential Marketing Products, VVS Celebrations, Kiara’s Dubai, Layerx 3D Printing, MAD ABOUT DANCE, Veesham Printing Press, and with the support of our media partners Khaleej Times, Zee TV, Zee Cinema, Zee Keralam, The Finance World Magazine, Beat 97.8 UAE, LUV 107.1 UAE, Talk 100.3 FM and BIG 106.2 FM played a pivotal role in the event's success.

As the vibrant echoes of the Divya Chakra event resonate, its profound impact on Indo-UAE relations lingers. This grand celebration, held under the esteemed patronage of the Consulate General of India in Dubai and in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, not only honoured the accomplishments of Indian business leaders but also forged enduring cultural ties.

With a diverse array of winners, ranging from business magnates to culinary maestros, Divya Chakra showcased the depth and breadth of Indian excellence in the UAE. The collaborative efforts of sponsors, partners, and supporters played a pivotal role in making this event a resounding success. Divya Chakra leaves a lasting legacy of collaboration, partnership, and cultural exchange, setting the stage for continued growth, prosperity, and strengthened bonds between India and the UAE.