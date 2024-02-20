Discover the epitome of La Dolce Vita at Cala Vista

Published: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 4:36 PM

Cala Vista, the sunny slice of Italy by the sea and stunning new dining destination at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, is now open. The perfect haven for long lazy lunches, and relaxed late-night feasts, Cala Vista whisks guests away to the picturesque and alluring Italian south coast. Set against the backdrop of the iconic Burj Al Arab, the charming venue will showcase Italian artistry with its delectable menu and lively day to night ambiance.

Celebrating nostalgic flavours and reimagined classics, head chef Luca Crostelli serves up a carefully crafted menu that presents a hearty and comforting mix of traditional Italian dishes. With over 14 years of culinary experience, chef Luca Crostelli, son of Jumeirah Al Qasr’s very own award-winning chef Beatrice Segoni of Pierchic, aims to stay grounded in his Italian heritage, ensuring that every bite has guests craving for more.

Designed for sharing and creating everlasting memories, guests can savour the likes of Carpaccio Di Manzo, Tagliere Cala Vista, Crudo Di Orata and Fritto Misto to start. With the option for gluten-free dough, diners can next explore a delicious selection of wood-fired pizza with flavours such as La Burrata, La Picante and La Carpaccio Di Manzo. Mains feature an array of specialty homemade pasta with highlights including Gnudi Ricotta E Spinaci, Tortelloni Alla Norma, Chitarrine All’astice and Tagliolini Al Limone. Signature dishes include the perfectly cooked Dentice Alla Griglia, Polpette Della Nonna and Orecchio Di Elefante.

To end, guests can choose from a variety of tempting desserts such as the mouth-watering Il Limone served with Amalfi lemon sorbet, lemon cream, crumble and a basil jelly, and the showstopping signature Tiramisu, prepared fresh at the table and guaranteed to be the best in the city.

Set among olives trees, rustic interiors and picturesque surroundings, the stunning venue is perfect for soaking up the warm sun, watching the every-changing colours of the horizon or even celebrating the late hours of the night.

Additionally, members of Jumeirah Group’s leading rewards programme, Jumeirah One, can enjoy all the festive offerings with their points, as well as other dining experiences available, when staying or dining at Jumeirah Hotel & Resorts and unlock coveted benefits. Whether it's a glamorous suite escape, romantic dinner for two, a luxury chauffeur car ride or purchasing the perfect birthday gift, all of it is possible with Jumeirah One points. For details on Jumeirah One, visit jumeirah-one.com

Cala Vista is open from 12:30 pm – 12:00 am.

For more information, please visit www.jumeirah.com/calavista or call 800 323 232.