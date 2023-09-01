Dh500,000 awarded on O! Millionaire's Onam special episode. Are you the winner? check your wallet now!

Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 6:56 PM

O! Millionaire, the foremost provider of an environmentally conscious draw, showcased cultural richness and scientific achievement as it celebrated the vibrant Onam Festival alongside its Indian friends. The episode featured renowned actor-host Maradona Rebello and special guest Smitha Prabhakar, wellness director of Auracle Wellness and holistic life coach.

Excitement peaked as the winning green certificate for the weekly raffle draw was announced as DYWG 8ZYQ. Additionally, the grand draw bestowed the winning numbers – 12, 13, 14, 16, 27, 34, 39. Participants with this seven-number combination stood a chance to win a staggering Dh83 million. Moreover, those who had selected the double the grand prize option upon purchase could potentially double their winnings to a remarkable Dh166 million. Amidst the growing anticipation, a single victor emerged from the sea of participants, clutching a golden opportunity worth Dh500,000. This fortunate individual had the fortune to align six out of seven numbers, forever etching their name into the annals of luck. So, it is recommended that all participants keep checking their wallets regularly to see if you're the lucky winner.

The highlight of this remarkable episode was the global applause for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on its monumental success with the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission. With this achievement, India proudly secured its place as the first nation to successfully land a spacecraft on the south pole of the moon. The episode resonated with the spirit of innovation and exploration that transcends boundaries.

"We founded O! Millionaire with the belief that entertainment can transcend boundaries and inspire positive change. As we celebrate the Onam Festival and applaud ISRO's historic achievement, we are reminded of the power of unity and innovation. Our commitment to a greener world through initiatives like Oasis Park drives us forward, and we invite every participant to become a steward of the environment. Together, we create a legacy of joy, progress, and sustainability," said Ralph Martin, founder and CEO of O! Millionaire.

O! Millionaire has consistently strived to infuse the planet with a touch of green and has taken a bold stance as the primary sponsor of the Oasis Park project. This visionary initiative revolves around reforestation and the advancement of renewable energies, aligning perfectly with the show's commitment to a greener world.

This week’s Oasis Park feature illuminated the incredible journey of Tony Rinaudo, known as the ‘forest maker’ of Africa. Oasis Park not only highlighted his inspiring story but also encouraged participants of O! Millionaire to embrace their role as custodians of the environment and become their own version of forest makers through Green Certificates.

The O! Millionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. Although no one has won the grand prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the raffle draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of Dh100,000.

O! Millionaire participants have two avenues through which they can achieve success. Firstly, through the weekly raffle draw, wherein a winner is selected from the serial numbers of the Green Certificates sold within the same week. These serial numbers, known as Green Certificate (Raffle) IDs, hold the key to life-changing moments. Secondly, the grand draw introduces a 7/44 mechanism, where a machine randomly selects seven numbers from a pool of 44. The excitement builds every Thursday night at 20:00 (UTC +4) during the live draw, streamed on the official O! Millionaire Facebook and YouTube channels.

To participate in the O! Millionaire draw, individuals can purchase Green Certificates and select seven numbers ranging from 1 to 44. The standard entry fee is Dh25 ($6). Online purchases remain available until 30 minutes prior to the draw. More information on the draw and how to participate is available on – www.omillionaire.com.