Denys Sokoriev: Setting a new standard in kids' entertainment
The digital era has transformed how children consume information and learn new skills
Gone are the days when they primarily resort to textbooks or classrooms for knowledge acquisition and fun adventures. With YouTube's immense popularity and accessibility, children now have the world's information and limitless entertainment at their fingertips.
Online content has become more competitive than ever, and creating them for children is no different. Despite this, 'Vlad and Niki' is grooving and developing on YouTube together with team led Denys Sokoriev content and operation manager. With his brilliant mind and expertise as the Content production and operations manager for Trend Media LLC, Sokoriev has enabled Vlad and Niki' to captivate a wide audience, leading to a portfolio of 180+ billion views and a staggering 330+ total million global subscribers across their channels.
Since joining the channel team in 2020, Sokoriev's creativity and vision have helped Vlad and Niki and his parents Sergey and Victoria to establish the award-winning kids' YouTube channel and contributed to the brand's growth. His content development and post-production bring to life an imaginative set that resonates with all children worldwide and encourages them to enjoy the watching, developing and learning journey.
Creativity at Sokoriev's core
Vlad and Niki is an educational children's show featuring the dynamic brothers Vlad and Niki alongside their younger brother, Chris, and their funny mom, Victoria. The show has since been localised on 21 channels and translated into 18 languages. Sokoriev focuses on entertainment, learning, and imagination to put forward every captivating and engaging content for the channel.
Sokoriev believes that the secret to the overwhelming success of Vlad and Niki lies in its ability to connect with children profoundly by tapping into their universal desire: to have fun. Each episode becomes a delightful playdate where the boundaries of imagination, creativity, and adventure are pushed to the limit.
Sokoriev's creativity shines through as he transforms ordinary ideas into extraordinary adventures by showcasing family-friendly destinations, building engaging backdrops, displaying vibrant colours, special effects, and high-energy music. He ensures every aspect of the video is visually appealing while still aligned with the episode's storyline. The visual spectacle of each episode sparks wonders and fun, embracing the universality of childhood experiences.
A key aspect of Sokoriev's creative approach is designing stories and creating sets that balance fun and authenticity. "We aim to create an organic atmosphere that feels relatable and encourages parents to foster dynamic play experiences for their children," Sokoriev explains.
Maintaining its educational value
Sokoriev's vision is to let Vlad and Niki capture the essence of family togetherness while having fun. He makes sure that from episode brainstorming to its actual execution, this genuine connection remains a cornerstone, with Victoria's funny mom character seamlessly incorporated into the videos.
Sokoriev and his team also make a great effort to infuse each story with themes that nurture creativity, spark curiosity, and inspire learning. Young viewers are encouraged to explore new ideas and expand their knowledge while having a blast by being presented with educational content in an exciting and accessible manner. "Coming up with interesting yet educating video ideas is always a fascinating process. Our ever-expanding and increasing reach and influence make us think bigger and better," Sokoriev shares.
Overcoming challenges along the way
Despite the ongoing success of Vlad and Niki as the highest-rated kids' channel on YouTube, Sokoriev admits the journey is not easy. Wearing multiple hats requires a lot of planning and keen attention to detail, which can be daunting and tiring. However, Sokoriev’s determination always prevails.
He mentions, "When we see the final product, and it gets a great reaction from the audience, there is no better feeling. You forget all about the difficult parts, especially when a video has more than millions of views." In addition, Sokoriev takes pride in his global reach. Despite the differences in language and geographical locals, children all over the world get to learn and have fun while watching his works. "It motivates me to do my best in all my roles," he adds.
Sokoriev has always dreamed big and believed in his passion for creating art, storytelling, and designing. From his humble beginning as a railroad worker in Ukraine to moving to Dubai for more creative professional opportunities and achieving his dream role in the US, his journey demonstrates his unwavering gut and commitment to achieve what he wants. He never lets negative opinions take over him but uses this to focus on his growth and steps moving forward.
Sokoriev has successfully gained the trust and confidence of Vlad and Niki's parents and his production team with his creative and decision-making abilities. His credibility, evident in every successful episode, has brought the channel to its unprecedented growth and received numerous recognitions from the entertainment industry. These include the 'Best Web Series for Kids' by the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA), 'Silver Winner’ in the Children's Video in the 43rd Annual Telly Award, and the 'Honoree in the 2022 Social Category’ in the 26th Annual Webby Awards, among others.
Though streaming services have changed the game for children's content, Sokoriev continues to shape the future of children's entertainment through his excellence, creativity, and dedication. He is dedicated to preserving the Vlad and Niki legacy, blending exciting adventures and precious family moments to cultivate lasting happiness and learning in children for years to come.