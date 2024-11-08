Deliveroo launches limited-edition Roo-covery kit to celebrate sports month

Designed to support post-workout recovery, the kit is available exclusively on Deliveroo from select Supercare Pharmacy stores until the November 24 for only Dh182.6.

In celebration of sports month, Deliveroo has launched a limited-edition Roo-covery kit, curated by Emirati fitness expert Abeer Al Khaja and in partnership with Supercare Pharmacy. Designed to support post-workout recovery, the kit is available exclusively on Deliveroo from select Supercare Pharmacy stores until the November 24 for only Dh182.6.

As a coach and personal trainer, Abeer exemplifies maintaining a healthy lifestyle through a disciplined fitness regimen and has become a renowned figure in the UAE fitness community. Comprising a thoughtful mix of recovery essentials that benefit in easing sore muscles, treating minor injuries, and rehydrating the body, the Roo-covery Kit includes 3M Nex 656-10 sheer bandages 10S for quick protection of minor cuts and scrapes; Tiny cake oats with chocolate and nut bar 45GM for a post/pre-workout energy boost; Deep Heat pain relief rub 35g to relieve muscle pain and stiffness; Nuun act hydration STR LM to replenish electrolytes after intense workouts; 3M Nex cold instant twin pack for soothing muscle soreness and inflammation; QV Lip Balm SPF30 to protect lips during outdoor workouts; and the Goat skincare lotion 500ml to nourish and hydrate the skin. Deliveroo is committed to more than just delivering meals — it’s about bringing customers closer to the best of their neighbourhoods and enhancing their lives with added convenience. By providing access to both everyday essentials and the things people love, Deliveroo enriches the customer experience, ensuring that convenience is always just a click away.

The Roo-covery Kit is more than just a product; it’s a step towards embracing a healthier, more active lifestyle. Order yours today to get practical recovery tools designed to support you on your fitness journey.