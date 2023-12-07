DAW Construction's strategic showcase garners praise at The Big 5

Published: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 4:27 PM

Following a remarkable presence at The Big 5 event held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dar Alwd Construction LLC (DAW) has set new benchmarks in the construction industry. The event, which convened from December 4 to 7, brought together industry leaders to explore the latest trends and innovations in construction.

Major Projects Highlighted

DAW Construction, renowned for its expertise in infrastructure development, showcased a series of landmark projects. These included pivotal ventures like constructing the transformational external road and infrastructure works for Majid Al Futtaim Properties & Sharjah Holding (Al Zahia – Camelia ), the strategic Filli- Al Bahayes Road duelling for Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority and the construction of house connections at Muwaileh Commercial area for the Directorate of Public Works- Sharjah. Additionally, DAW presented its work on Mariam Island, showcasing its capabilities in developing the infrastructure and urban planning of the island.

Strategic Projects

In a significant move, DAW Construction is developing the infrastructure expansion of Eagle Hills' strategic project 'Mariam Island' in the Emirate of Sharjah. This collaboration underscores DAW's pivotal role in shaping the infrastructure landscape of the region and its ability to undertake and deliver large-scale, complex projects.

DAW Construction has just handed over Phase 1 of the Al Saaf Residential Complex in Kalba city. The project consists of two phases, undergoing the construction of the Sewage System for the whole complex along with the internal roads and pavings. The project is strategic as it is a collaboration between more than one governmental entity in Sharjah under the umbrella of The Program of Housing – Sharjah.

Alongside these projects, DAW Construction is expanding the internal roads in the Al Rahmaniya area in Sharjah under the supervision of the Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority.

Leadership Perspectives

Sheikh Abdulrahman Bin Salem Al Qasimi, chairman of DAW Construction, said: "The Big 5 event served as a vital platform to exhibit our capabilities, fostering significant partnerships and discussing future strategies. Dar Alwd's major projects signify a milestone in our journey toward pioneering sustainable infrastructure solutions."

The event showcased DAW's dedication to construction excellence and innovation, emphasising its leading role in the regional construction landscape. DAW general manager, Tarek Musbah Abdul Rahman affirmed, "Our success at The Big 5 is a testament to our team's commitment to setting new industry standards. This event allowed us to exhibit our expertise, solidifying our position as a forward-thinking leader in infrastructure development, connecting with key stakeholders and paving the way for future collaborations."

Looking Ahead

As DAW Construction moves forward, the company will continue prioritising sustainability and innovation, cementing its position as a leader in the construction industry. The success at The Big 5 event showcases its ability to execute extensive and complex projects while it looks boldly to the future as it approaches the beginning of a transformative era for DAW Construction.