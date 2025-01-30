Daiso Japan opens 13th store in Abu Dhabi at Marina Mall

Daiso Japan is excited to announce the grand opening of its 13th store in Abu Dhabi, now welcoming shoppers at Marina Mall! This marks our second new store in just two months, further expanding our presence in the capital.

The new store officially opened on Saturday, January 25th, 2025, and is conveniently located on the Lower Ground Floor, next to Carrefour.

With over 80,000 products to explore, the store offers a wide range of home essentials, Japanese-inspired finds, kitchenware, stationery, beauty products, décor, and so much more!

In addition to it’s everyday range, Daiso Japan is thrilled to welcome its new Ramadan collection, the largest Ramadan range in the UAE, with over 4,000 items starting from just Dh5! From beautiful lanterns and lights to festive decorations, tableware, and much more, Daiso Japan has everything you need to prepare for this blessed season. Whether you're looking for practical everyday items or unique treasures, Daiso Japan has something to suit everyone’s needs and tastes, all at affordable prices, starting from just Dh7.5. Plus, with 800 new items arriving each month, there's always something fresh to discover! Visit us today and experience a world of affordable, fun, and practical shopping at Daiso Japan!

