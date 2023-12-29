Daiso Japan: New Year, New Savings! Happy New Year

The WiN Middle East Chapter aims to promote gender diversity and inclusion within the nuclear energy sector
Daiso Japan has announced a new range of products at discounted rates to mark the celebrations of new year.
The number one Japanese value store in the UAE offers over 80,000 products, with 800 new items every month, starting at just Dh7.5. It has 50 stores across all UAE, offering an extensive range of affordable products for everyday needs.
Daiso Japan wants everyone to celebrate the new year in style and save big by finding all party essentials at the Japanese store.
New year hats, horns: Find a collection of festive hats and horns – the perfect accessories for a party-ready look.
Banners, confetti: Transform your space with New Year banners and confetti, creating a lively atmosphere to welcome the New Year.
Eye masks, colour hair spray: Express yourself with eye-catching accessories and vibrant hair spray, ensuring you stand out in the crowd.
Glowing accessories: Illuminate the night with our glow bracelets, light sticks, and more – the ultimate essentials for a dazzling countdown.
Winter is here – Cozy up with Daiso!
Embrace the winter chill with Daiso Japan’s selection of cold-weather essentials, all at prices that won't freeze your budget! Discover our winter wonderland, where comfort meets affordability:
Scarves, knit hats: Wrap up in style with our cozy scarves and trendy knit hats, designed to keep you warm while making a fashion statement.
Winter gloves: Brave the cold with our quality winter gloves.
Winter socks, ear warmers: Step into warmth with our snug winter socks & fashionable ear warmers.
Room slippers, more: Lounge in comfort with our plush room slippers, the perfect companions for cozy evenings indoors.
