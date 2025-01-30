Cosmo Cosmetics unveils state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dubai

Cosmo Cosmetics, one of the most trusted and innovative beauty brands in the UAE, proudly celebrated the grand opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dubai Investment Park 2 on January 27. This advanced facility marks a bold new chapter in the brand’s journey of excellence, setting new standards in the cosmetics industry.

Strategically located to enhance global connectivity and operational efficiency, the new facility spans a significant area and boasts groundbreaking technology, including robotics and advanced automation. With an annual production capacity of 100 million units across haircare, skincare, personal care, and grooming products, this investment positions Cosmo Cosmetics at the forefront of the regional and global beauty industry.

The grand inauguration was attended by customers from all across the world, influencers, and media representatives, who witnessed the unveiling of this cutting-edge facility. The event featured speeches by Dr Ali Asgar Fakhruddin, CEO of Cosmo Cosmetics, and general manager Rohit, highlighting the company’s commitment to innovation, quality, and community empowerment.

"Our new facility reflects our vision of blending luxury with innovation," said Dr Ali Asgar Fakhruddin. “It’s more than just a production site; it’s a symbol of our dedication to crafting products of uncompromising quality while fostering growth and creating opportunities." Attendees had the exclusive opportunity to witness the very first production run, observing firsthand the precision and efficiency of the latest robotics and automation technologies in action. The milestone occasion was followed by a grand feast, celebrating the company’s continued growth and success. Cosmo Cosmetics’ dedication to quality is evident in its rigorous quality control measures, ensuring every product meets the highest standards of safety, purity, and performance. This milestone underscores Cosmo Cosmetics’ promise to craft innovative, premium products that empower individuals to express themselves with elegance.

For inquiries or further information, please visit: www.cosmocosmetics.ae