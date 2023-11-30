Congratulations to UAE: Keolis MHI MD applauds sustainable leadership at COP28

Wallace Weatherill, managing director of Keolis-MH.

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 9:00 AM

On behalf of Keolis MHI, I extend a heartfelt congratulations to the UAE for hosting COP28, a landmark event that marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards a sustainable future. The UAE's visionary leadership and commitment to sustainability have set a remarkable precedent, inspiring nations worldwide to embrace a greener path.

The UAE's sustainability endeavours are tangible actions that are transforming the nation's landscape. Their ambitious 'Net Zero by 2050' goal, to which we are supporting as part of a pledge we made to be a climate responsible company back in June 2023 at the prestigious 10th National Climate Ambition Dialogue, which was recently held under the patronage of Mariam Al Mheiri, the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, coupled with their substantial investments in renewable energy, green infrastructure, and sustainable transportation, serves as a testament to their dedication to environmental protection.

As a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions, Keolis MHI stands shoulder to shoulder with the UAE in their pursuit of a sustainable future. We applaud their pioneering efforts in adopting clean energy solutions, implementing smart transportation systems, and seamlessly integrating sustainable practices into urban landscapes.

Our partnerships in the UAE has proven to be a source of inspiration, empowering us to harness our expertise and actively contribute to the nation’s endeavours towards sustainable mobility. Together, we have cultivated a culture of environmental mindfulness within the transportation sector.

As COP28 brings together nations from around the world, the UAE stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that sustainable development is not just an aspiration but a tangible reality. Their leadership provides a roadmap for others to follow, inspiring a global movement towards a greener future.

At Keolis MHI, we continue to showcase our dedication to safeguarding the environment by remaining resolute and focused on diminishing our greenhouse gas footprint, through various initiatives, aligned with the worldwide efforts to combat climate change. Earlier this year, we were awarded for our recycling efforts of 46.843 tonnes of paper. Which equates to saving 796 trees, conserving 17,800 gallons of oil, reducing landfill waste by 140.529 cubic yards, saving 187,372 kilowatts of energy, and preserving 327,901 gallons of water.

We are committed to working alongside the UAE and other partners to create a more sustainable future for all. We believe that innovation, collaboration, and a shared vision can pave the way for a world where environmental responsibility and societal progress go hand in hand.

Thank you to the UAE for hosting COP28—a platform that amplifies our collective voice for a better tomorrow. Together, let us continue this journey towards sustainability, leaving a legacy of a healthier planet for generations to come.