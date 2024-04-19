Collaborative Calligraphy Exhibition highlights UAE-Japan friendship

The exhibition runs from April 19th to April 30th, 2024 except for Saturday and Sunday.

The Embassy of Japan in the UAE and Khawla Art and Culture are co-organising a collaborative calligraphy exhibition at the Khawla Art and Culture Gallery in Abu Dhabi.

Held under the gracious support by Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al-Suwaidi, the wife of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, and a calligrapher, poet and writer, the exhibition runs from April 19th to April 30th, 2024 except for Saturday and Sunday.

The opening of the exhibition was held on April 18th, inaugurated by Japanese Ambassador Akio Isomata, and attended by distinguished guests from the UAE and Japanese community in Abu Dhabi.

The centerpiece of the exhibition features two extraordinary co-created artworks titled "Peace" and "Harmony, Respect, Purity and Tranquility”. These pieces were calligraphed by Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al-Suwaidi and the highly acclaimed Japanese calligrapher, Juichi Yoshikawa.

Yoshikawa's individual artworks, also on display, further showcase his exceptional talent and mastery of this art form.

This exhibition does not only celebrate the artistic mastery but also highlights the profound friendship and mutual respect between Japan and the UAE.