Coke Studio Live with UNBOUND returns to Dubai for an electrifying night

The much-anticipated Coke Studio Live with UNBOUND returns to Dubai on December 8, promising a sensational night of South Asian music and culture at the iconic Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk. Following its groundbreaking debut in 2022, this year’s event is set to redefine musical excellence with a stellar lineup curated by acclaimed producer Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Jabbar Khan.









Under the banner of “UNBOUND,” the concert will highlight the power of music to transcend boundaries, fostering unity and cultural celebration. The event is co-produced by Giraffe Pakistan and Warner Music South Asia, ensuring an experience that music lovers will cherish long after the final note.

Featured Performers

The evening will feature a mix of iconic and emerging artists, including:

•Abdul Hanan: A soulful voice behind hits like O Yaara.

•Kaifi Khalil: Known for blending Baloch folk with modern sounds (Kana Yaari).

•Amanda Delara: Norwegian pop star from Coke Studio’s Piya Piya Calling.

•Karpe: A Norwegian hip-hop duo famed for their Coke Studio debut.

•Hasan Raheem: A youth sensation merging R&B, pop, and hip-hop (Peechay Hut).

•QuickStyle: Internationally renowned dance group delivering high-energy performances.

•Shae Gill: Widely recognized for her hit Pasoori.

Complementing these headliners will be a lineup of instrumentalists, including classical music duo Zain Zohaib, and genre-bending acts like Lost Stories and Umair Butt.

Why Attend?

Coke Studio Live offers an unmatched blend of soundscapes, vibrant performances, and cultural immersion. With over 15.5 million YouTube subscribers and 5 billion digital views, Coke Studio’s global influence ensures an unforgettable live experience.

The event will also underscore Coca-Cola Middle East’s commitment to creating memorable experiences while uniting communities through music.

Event Details

•When: December 8

•Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

•Tickets: Starting from Dh199, available at coca-cola-arena.com Ticket Pricing: •Diamond: Dh799 •Gold: Dh429 •Silver: Dh349 •Pearl: Dh249 •Bronze: Dh199 Coca-Cola Arena The region’s premier indoor venue, Coca-Cola Arena has become a hub for world-class events since its launch in 2019. Strategically located in City Walk, it continues to host a variety of performances, from concerts to sporting events, solidifying Dubai as a global entertainment destination. Secure Your Tickets

Join us for this spectacular celebration of sound and culture. Tickets are selling fast, so grab yours now and be