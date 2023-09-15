COFTT unveils new online marketplace, linking consultants with clients in UAE

Published: Fri 15 Sep 2023, 6:01 PM

The UAE witnesses the emergence of a transformative platform – COFTT. Catering to the burgeoning need for expert consultancy services, COFTT launches as an innovative online marketplace that connects top-tier consultants with clients and investors, both local and international.

Muhammad Arshad, managing director of COFTT, emphasises the platform's comprehensive approach, stating, "COFTT's mission is crystal clear – to simplify the process of accessing reliable consultancy. Our vision is ambitious, targeting the inclusion of 100 distinct consultancy categories by the end of this year."

As the UAE's economy diversifies with increasing foreign investment, finding the right consultancy services has been a recurring challenge for investors. COFTT steps in as a holistic solution, offering access to over 10,000 consultants across 100 categories. From business setup to specialised accounting consultancy, COFTT aims to fulfill all consultancy needs in the UAE.

In a landscape often clouded with uncertainty, COFTT emerges as a beacon of trustworthiness. Prioritising transparency above all, COFTT ensures that every interaction on its platform is genuine and transparent. For foreign investors, this commitment provides assurance when engaging with vetted and reputable consultants, fostering confidence and peace of mind.

Driving COFTT's mission is senior board member, Ibrahim Mohammed. With 25 years of experience, he's a guiding force for business leaders, excelling in strategic thinking, relationship building, and execution. COFTT envisions transformation for the GCC market under his leadership, addressing the needs of investors from various nations.

COFTT's vision extends beyond the UAE. Within six months, the platform plans to expand into Saudi Arabia, marking its GCC-wide presence. Mohammed Shuheb, director of market research and sales, explains, "The UAE is just the beginning. Saudi Arabia's vast market and Vision 2030 provide the next opportunity."

COFTT's forward-thinking approach includes the integration of AI. Abdullah Ayaz, founding member and director of IT and online marketing, highlights the upcoming AI feature, which will assist users in finding the best-fit consultants for their needs.

COFTT's purpose goes beyond linking consultants and clients; it's about building trust. The platform pledges a transparent and reliable environment, ensuring foreign investors' security when hiring consultants in the UAE.

For a nation known for innovation and business, COFTT adds to the UAE's reputation as a go-to destination for global investors.

For more information about COFTT, please visit https://coftt.com.

