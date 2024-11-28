CMAI’s Brands of India Trade Show marks a milestone in MENA market expansion

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) has once again set a new benchmark in the global sourcing market with the successful conclusion of the second edition of the Brands of India trade show. Held in Dubai, the event showcased over 150 leading Indian clothing brands and white-label manufacturers, offering an impressive variety of apparel across categories such as men’s, women’s, and kids’ wear. The range included casual, ethnic, formal, denim, athleisure, winterwear, sleepwear, innerwear, and more—catering to every conceivable fashion need.

The event attracted a remarkable audience of over 2,000 visitors from 60 countries, reinforcing India’s status as a premier destination for high-quality apparel. Retailers, wholesalers, and importers from diverse regions such as the Middle East, North Africa, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Singapore, South Africa, and more gathered to explore India’s exceptional apparel offerings.

Amid global disruptions in apparel manufacturing hubs like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and China, India is emerging as a beacon of resilience. The country’s apparel exports are expected to reach $17 billion in 2024, marking a projected 5-7 per cent growth from the previous year. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE is set to further amplify exports, positioning India as a pivotal player in global trade.

Commenting on the event's success, Santosh Katariya, president of CMAI, said: "The second edition of Brands of India has surpassed our expectations. We are incredibly grateful to all participants, retailers, and buyers who contributed to its resounding success. The exceptional quality, diversity, and competitive pricing of Indian apparel have been instrumental in driving order bookings and lead generation. We are confident that the relationships forged here will propel the growth of India’s apparel exports."

Mujeeb Rehiman, director of buying at LuLu Group International, UAE, shared his enthusiasm: "India stands out as a preferred sourcing destination for our group, especially as manufacturing costs in China continue to rise. With Indian factories adhering to modern, eco-friendly manufacturing processes, we see immense potential for collaboration."

Retailer Rosalin Wambui Wamwiria from Kenya added: "The diversity and quality of Indian apparel are impressive. We plan to introduce Indian kidswear to our local market after seeing the exceptional production standards showcased here." The show also proved to be a platform for emerging and established brands to expand their global footprint. Nirav Sanghvi, representing Ahmedabad-based men’s casualwear brand ColourHunt, remarked: “This event has helped us connect with retail buyers and distributors across Asia, Europe, and Africa. Dubai’s strategic position as a trade hub makes this an unmissable opportunity for brands like ours.” Madhav and Jaivardhan Goel of Ankhua Group, renowned for their women’s woven dresses, applauded the event’s organisation, highlighting the significant buyer turnout facilitated by CMAI’s marketing efforts. Similarly, Yash and Raj from women’s bottom-wear brand Ms. Maven shared their excitement about the positive reception of their product range, including jeggings, wide-leg pants, and boot-cut designs. India’s apparel industry is globally recognised for its skilled craftsmanship, cost efficiency, and flexible production capabilities. The show brought together top manufacturers from cities like Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Tirupur, Kolkata, Noida, Ludhiana, New Delhi, and Indore, showcasing the diversity and strength of India’s manufacturing sector. Leading exhibitors included brands such as 8i, Amul Florio, Anchor Socks, Bodycare, Denim Dusk, ColourHunt, Lux Premium, Noor By Aditee, Topman, Urbasy Apparels, and many others, offering an extensive array of high-quality products.

The Brands of India trade show has cemented its position as a premier apparel sourcing event in the Middle East, showcasing the best of Indian craftsmanship to a global audience and driving the growth of India’s apparel export industry.