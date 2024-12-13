China Incense Recommendation Show 2024 unites east and Middle Eastern fragrance industries

The prestigious China Incense Recommendation Show 2024 was held from December 7 to 10 at the historic Al Shindagha Museum, offering a captivating exploration of China’s 2,000-year-old incense tradition and its growing synergy with the Middle Eastern fragrance industry.

The event served as a dynamic platform to foster collaboration between Chinese incense manufacturers and the Middle Eastern markets, paving the way for cross-cultural innovation in the global fragrance landscape.

Leading Chinese incense brands showcased an exquisite array of natural fragrances, including sandalwood, agarwood, and bespoke essential oils, demonstrating their expertise and commitment to quality. “We see strong parallels between Chinese incense culture and Arabic bakhoor, but our aim is to take this connection further by crafting scents specifically tailored for this region,” noted a prominent industry expert during the event. A standout feature of the show was China’s emergence as a key global producer of natural fragrance oils. One exhibitor revealed that their facility produces over 1,000 tonnes of pure rose fragrance oil annually, catering primarily to European markets, with plans underway to develop fragrances uniquely suited to Middle Eastern tastes. With the region’s rich heritage and deep-rooted appreciation for premium incense, experts identified the Middle East as a pivotal growth market for the future of natural fragrances. The event also emphasised collaboration, with Chinese fragrance experts extending invitations to Middle Eastern manufacturers and traders to visit China and experience its vibrant incense culture firsthand. This initiative aims to blend the essence of East and Middle Eastern traditions, inspiring new, regionally tailored scents. The synergy is not unidirectional. Chinese consumers are increasingly captivated by Middle Eastern luxury fragrance brands, with Oman’s renowned Amouage reporting a remarkable surge in sales in China over the past year.

The China Incense Recommendation Show 2024 highlighted the immense potential for cross-cultural innovation in the fragrance industry. Industry leaders envision the rise of globally inspired scents that harmonise tradition, craftsmanship, and modern innovation, reshaping the future of the fragrance world.