Chattels sustainable design contest: Opportunity to win Dh50,000 in collaboration with Dubai Home Festival

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 10:50 AM

Chattels & More, the esteemed, homegrown lifestyle and home décor brand part of Easa Al Gurg Group, in collaboration with Dubai Home Festival (DHF), has unveiled a remarkable design contest that is open to all Dubai residents. Placing innovation, creativity, and sustainability at its core, this contest offers home interior aficionados and aspiring designers a unique opportunity to craft their vision of the iconic '&' chair from Chattels & More's logo emblem. The champion of this contest will be awarded a grand prize of an astounding Dh50,000, while the runners-up will be bestowed with generous shopping vouchers to revolutionise their living spaces.

Furthermore, adding to the excitement, winners will be granted an exclusive opportunity to witness their designs materialise as a limited-edition series bearing their names, showcased and sold at the Chattels & More showroom at the Mall of Emirates. In line with the brand’s sustainability mission and UAE's Year of Sustainability, the proceeds from this collection will be directed towards the Ministry of Climate Change & Environment UAE.

Registration opens on September 6, and designers have until September 28 to submit their designs. The finalists will be unveiled on October 20, during DHF, leading up to the grand finale on December 11 at Chattels & More's Mall of the Emirates location. Here, finalists will witness their visions take shape, brought to life by Al Gurg Joinery. The crowning moment will also offer the finalists the privilege of presenting their concepts to a distinguished grand panel consisting of Chattels & More senior management, Al Gurg shareholders, senior management from Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment — the organisers of Dubai Home Festival, and accomplished UAE-based designers.

"I extend a heartfelt invitation to all UAE residents to take part in the Chattels Design Contest. As the CEO of Chattels & More, I am genuinely thrilled about our collaboration with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment and the Dubai Home Festival for this exciting challenge. I'm eagerly looking forward to witnessing the remarkable design concepts that will undoubtedly spring from the creative minds across the UAE," said Adrian Shaw, CEO at Chattels & More.

Mohammed Feras Arayqat, director — retail registration, retail and strategic alliances, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment said: “Dubai Home Festival is more than just a shopping event; it’s a celebration of Dubai's vibrant furniture and interior scene. For the upcoming 5th edition of the festival, we are committed to building on our partnerships with leading brands in the sector, including homegrown brands like Chattels & More. With this contest, we can help shine a light on the wealth of design talent in Dubai, supporting the growth of the furniture and interiors sector across both retail and design, whilst focusing on the growing importance of sustainable design."

The Chattels Design Contest extends an incredible opportunity for the UAE’s most innovative minds to translate their grandest ideas into reality. This platform harmoniously merges innovation, creativity, and sustainability, aligning seamlessly with Dubai's steadfast dedication to nurturing a vibrant design culture.

Chattels & More showrooms can be found in the Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, Nakheel Mall, Oud Metha, and Deira — Eithad Road.

Learn more about the Chattels Design Contest by visiting https://contest.chattelsandmore.com/.