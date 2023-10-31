Chattels & More crowned 'Best Decor Retailer of the Year' at the Design Middle East Awards 2023

This significant achievement resonates deeply with Chattels & More's vision of becoming the most beloved furniture brand in the UAE

Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 5:19 PM

Chattels & More, a leading furniture and decor retailer, was awarded the prestigious title of 'Best Decor Retailer of the Year', at the esteemed Design Middle East Awards 2023. The awards ceremony, a hallmark event in the region's design and architecture industry, was held on October 26 at Sofitel Dubai The Palm.

The accolade bestowed upon Chattels & More is a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the realm of home decor. Recognised for their outstanding contributions to the design industry, this award underscores the brand's position as a trendsetter and leader in the market.

This significant achievement resonates deeply with Chattels & More's vision of becoming the most beloved furniture brand in the UAE. "We are honoured to be named the 'Best Decor Retailer of the Year' by the Design Middle East Award. This recognition is not just an award; it is a celebration of our dedication to providing exceptional products and services to our valued customers," said Adrian Shaw, CEO of Chattels & More.

Chattels & More extends heartfelt gratitude to its community of 'Chattlers' – the loyal customers, supporters, and partners whose continued patronage and encouragement have been integral to this milestone. "Our 'Chattlers' inspire us every day to push boundaries and create spaces that resonate with beauty and functionality. This award is a testament of our goal to become the most loved furniture brand in the region," Shaw added.

The Design Middle East Awards annually celebrate the creative best from the region's design and architecture industry, honouring top architects, designers, projects, and firms. Chattels & More's victory in the Best Decor Retailer of the Year category underscores the brand's dedication to shaping inspiring living spaces.