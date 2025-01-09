Chattels & More celebrates Italian style and craftsmanship with new Hebe collection

Chattels & More, the UAE's leading luxury furniture retailer, has announced the launch of the Hebe Collection, a stunning range of furniture that captures the essence of Italian craftsmanship and architectural sophistication. Available now across Chattels & More showrooms in the UAE, the Hebe Collection offers homeowners a chance to refresh their interiors with pieces that blend modern elegance with timeless design.

The Hebe Collection pays homage to Italy's rich design heritage, seamlessly merging organic forms with geometric precision. Crafted with Matte Saddle Birch Inlay, each item in the collection reflects the careful artistry and meticulous attention to detail that define Italian craftsmanship. The pieces offer a bold statement, incorporating both classic elements and contemporary touches, making them perfect for interiors characterized by understated luxury.

The Hebe Collection provides a comprehensive selection of refined furniture solutions, ideal for bedrooms, dining rooms, and living spaces. Each piece has been thoughtfully designed to elevate the ambiance of any room with cohesive style and purpose. The collection’s modern approach to timeless interiors is inspired by Italy’s historic architecture and artisanal traditions, making every piece a statement of elegance. The Hebe Collection is now available for viewing and purchase at Chattels & More showrooms across the UAE. For those who prefer to shop from the comfort of their homes, the full range is also accessible online at www.chattelsandmore.com.

Transform your living spaces with the elegance and sophistication of Italian artistry, and let the Hebe Collection bring timeless beauty into your home.