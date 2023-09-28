Charms Education Study Abroad Fair 2023 sees strong response for higher education in Canada, US, UK, Germany and UAE

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 11:03 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 11:08 PM

Charms Education Services, a Dubai-based education consultation service provider, is organising a two-day education fair in which hundreds of UAE-based students are expected to seek enrolment, scholarship and career guidance.

Education specialists and admission officers from as many as 30 universities and colleges from Canada, US, UK, and European countries including Germany will meet and guide students at the two-day Charms Education – Study Abroad Fair 2023 that will take place from 11:00 am till 7:00 pm daily from September 30 to October 1 at Radisson Blu, Business Bay, Dubai.

Officials of some of the world-renowned universities, including University of Waterloo, University of Winnipeg, University of Saskatchewan, University of New Brunswick, FIC @ Simon Fraser University, University of Europe for Applied Sciences, Trent University, Heriot Watt University and many more will offer one-to-one meetings and exclusive workshops to students.

Through the in-person format interaction, prospective students will get an opportunity to explore both undergraduate and postgraduate courses as they weigh their career options at the second edition of Charms Education – Study Abroad Fair 2023, following its successful event held last year. Hundreds of eleventh and twelfth grade students from the UAE will get the opportunity to meet official representatives of more than 25 universities from Canada, US, UK and Germany at the two-day Charms Education – Study Abroad Fair 2023.

Charms Education Services is one of the largest student advisory firms that recruit thousands of international students’ applications for higher studies, every year. The UAE’s leading higher education event will provide an opportunity for senior school students to engage with universities and other education providers and get all their questions answered about different academic options from specialists.

There will be live Q&A sessions, seminars, and workshops acclimatising students and parents, who are at a critical stage of choosing what to study, with different universities. The career counsellors will also guide on local and international scholarship opportunities. The event provides the perfect opportunity for high school students from grade 10 onwards to meet and discuss their future path with some of the top international colleges and universities present at the event. The working professionals who are looking for upgrading their academic qualifications to seek better opportunities in countries like Canada, US, UK, Germany, etc. can also meet the university representatives and discuss further career options.

Charms Education - Study Abroad Fair 2023 Dubai takes place at a time when increased number of grade 12 students studying different curricula like British, American, IB, CBSE, ICSE, Federal Board, etc. as well as graduate students prepare to apply for higher studies in Canada, US, UK, and Germany.

Manish Paitka, CEO of Charms Education and a licensed immigration advisor from New Zealand, says, “The huge success of last year’s Charms Education — Study Abroad Fair and the increased interest of students to study abroad in the UAE have encouraged us for coming up with an even bigger second edition of Charms Education - Study Abroad Fair in which top universities and colleges are participating from Canada, UK, USA, Germany and UAE."

“The idea of organising the Charms Education — Study Abroad Fair 2023 Dubai is to bridge the gap between the parents and students of the GCC countries and the student recruiters and academic leaders coming from across the globe and help them come closer to understand their needs and the processes involved in admission."

Charms Education Services has established processes to make studying abroad a smooth and organised experience for aspiring students. It ensures that students are completely satisfied with overseas education consultancy services. Once again, Charms Education Services is making it possible for students and parents to meet official representatives from more than 25 premier universities and higher educational institutes from Canada, USA, UK, Germany, UAE, etc. to discuss their choice of subject, academic ambition, and the scholarship opportunities as well as post-study working information.

Charms education consultancy is a well-known entity in the field of sending students abroad for higher education. Over years, their application processing success rate has been one of the highest. Those who have availed the services from Charms have now become their unsolicited promoters voluntarily and emphatically.

Rahul Paitka, managing director of Charms Education Services, said: “In today’s era, parents are very much concerned about the career of their children. The expert counsellors at Charms Education — Study Abroad Fair 2023 will help them explore the world class opportunities for them. In the two-day fair, we will spread awareness to students and parents about the right time to start their application process for various universities. It has been seen that the right advice at the right time is very crucial as late application can lead to the student missing one academic year. At Charms Education, we help students with the application in the desired program, statement of purpose and essay guidance. Extracurricular activities also play a vital role in admission and scholarship processes."

“Our company works very closely with leading international universities and colleges that offer some of the best academic programmes. The idea of organising the Charms Education — Study Abroad Fair 2023 is to help the students get admission in their desired countries.”

The universities offer new programmes in various fields such as Artificial Intelligence, health science, and specialisations in supply chain management, data analysis, and many more. Programmes with co-op options will help students gain skills while studying and connect them with top industry partners who can be their future employers. Students can avail one to one counselling, understand the academic and campus life, and discuss student employment, scholarships, on the spot profile evaluation, and career opportunities with direct representatives from participating universities. The fair will also provide virtual counselling sessions for students who will not be able to attend.

Charms helps students to find the scholarships that match student’s qualifications and interests. Charms experts guide students in crafting a winning essay that showcases their unique strengths and abilities. In addition, our expert team trains students to excel in scholarship interviews and present their best self to selection committees. Charms helps students to get admission in their chosen courses and join the desired intake on time. Charms counsellors are available at the Charms Dubai office from Monday to Saturday and even with special appointment on Sundays for the virtual and in-person counselling.

Students can book their preferred time slot by calling or messaging on +971 58 5621950.