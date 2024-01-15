'Chai Pe Charcha:' A unique blend of conversations and entertainment unveiled by Vibe FM 105.4

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 1:11 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 1:13 PM

Vibe FM 105.4, the leading desi music station in the UAE, proudly presents 'Chai Pe Charcha', an engaging audio-visual show that transcends boundaries by hosting insightful conversations. Spearheaded by Vibe FM's CEO, Arsalan Rehman, and co-hosted by one of UAE's top influencers, Faryal Fairyyy, the podcast promises a delightful fusion of knowledge, experience, opinions, and guidance.

The show's unique allure lies in its amusing interviews with celebrities, addressing current hot topics, and infusing entertainment for its diverse audience. Recent episodes have featured iconic personalities such as Honey Singh, Javed Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Nikhita Gandhi, and Shakeel Siddiqui.

"I conceived the idea of 'Chai Pe Charcha' to forge deeper connections and enhance the entertainment quotient by bringing digital and influencer industry insights to our exclusive series," shared Arsalan Rehman.

Chai Pe Charcha aims to explore diverse perspectives from individuals across various media and entertainment realms. It transcends beyond celebrities, delving into industries like real estate, hospitality, retail, influencers, restaurants, high-profile individuals, movies, OTT, and more.

With an expanding reach, Vibe FM 105.4 is broadcasting Chai Pe Charcha on-air, captivating a broad audience of 2.3+ million people across the UAE. Influencer Faryal Fairyyy expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I love the unique vibe that 'Chai Pe Charcha' brings. As an influencer, spreading entertainment to my followers and all Vibe FM listeners is truly fulfilling. I look forward to continuing this exciting journey and enjoying it with a multitude of individual vibes."