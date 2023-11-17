Celebrity media consultant Sheeraz Hasan clinches prestigious award at Virtuzone Awards 2023

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 1:24 PM Last updated: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 1:25 PM

Media mogul and celebrity media consultant, Sheeraz Hasan, founder of FAME by SHEERAZ, recently received a prestigious award at the Virtuzone Awards 2023 ceremony in the 'Media and Communication Company of the Year' category. The event, powered by Entrepreneur Magazine, took place on November 16.

In addition to the accolade, Sheeraz was also honoured with the coveted UAE Golden Visa. Having successfully managed campaigns for Hollywood A-listers, Fortune 500 companies, and international influencers, generating over $3 billion in earned media, Sheeraz now sets his sights on the cosmopolitan city of Dubai. He was also recognised for promoting trade, investments, joint ventures and achieving strategic economic objectives for Los Angeles and beyond by the City of Los Angeles Mayor and the US Congress at the 17the Annual Investment and venture funding seminar and awards ceremony USABF in Los Angeles.

Sheeraz's track record includes orchestrating ground-breaking events for renowned personalities. Notable achievements include organising the largest meet and greet with American professional wrestler and social media personality Logan Paul and shaping international TV celebrity Kim Kardashian's promotion at the Dubai Mall, drawing a crowd of 250,000. Over the past decade, he has played a pivotal role in elevating Kim's career. Sheeraz is also credited with disrupting a $93 billion industry with Paris Hilton and securing $2 million for Jennifer Lopez's 20-minute performance.

Among his clientele are Hollywood luminaries such as Selena Gomez, Priyanka Chopra, Justin Bieber, Zendaya, Lindsay Lohan, the Jackson family, and Miley Cyrus. Major brands, including Procter & Gamble, Unilever, AB InBev, Johnson & Johnson, Pantene, and Gillette, seek Sheeraz's expertise to outshine their competition. Numerous top Saudi-based brands are eager to collaborate with FAME to enhance their visibility by partnering with Hollywood's biggest stars.

The founder of FAME also said that the UAE has huge potential for entrepreneurs like him since the government has undertaken steps in attracting foreign investments. He elaborates: “The visionary leadership of this country has taken many steps to transform the UAE into a global business hub and I would like to thank them for granting me a Golden Visa. Steps like allowing 100 per cent foreign-owned businesses, offering extended visas for entrepreneurs, providing funding and support for smaller businesses, and aiming to attract international businesses to the region, have led entrepreneurs like me to explore the UAE market."

Speaking at length about his expansion plans, Sheeraz says, “In terms of expansion, Dubai was always on my radar. After gaining huge success in Los Angeles, I now want to focus on the Middle Eastern region, as I see a very big opportunity here. I plan to expand my media house ‘FAME by Sheeraz’ across the Middle East. I have recently launched online course called ‘FAME Masterclass’ that is designed to empower aspirants from all walks of life to unleash their star potential and become overnight global sensation."

For more information, please email: Sheeraz@fame.me.