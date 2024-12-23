Celebrate the season with Al-Futtaim ACE’s Festive 2024 collection

ACE is delighted to announce the launch of its much-anticipated Festive 2024 collection, a thoughtfully curated range designed to transform homes into magical havens of celebration. From stunning festive trees and dazzling décor to exquisite ornaments, twinkling lights, and premium cookware and bakeware, the collection captures the true essence of the holiday season.

This year’s collection features four exclusive themes, each meticulously crafted to cater to diverse tastes and styles:

Classic Noel: A tribute to timeless traditions, blending the warmth of red and green hues with elegant accents.

Winter Wonderland: A serene escape inspired by frosty landscapes, evoking a sense of snowy elegance.

Gingerbread Joy: A whimsical celebration bursting with vibrant colours and sweet nostalgia.

Festive Elegance: A sophisticated blend of sparkle and luxury, perfect for refined holiday gatherings.

For collectors and enthusiasts, ACE presents the enchanting Lemax collectibles, featuring intricate designs that add an extra touch of magic to festive setups. Beyond décor, the Festive 2024 Collection extends to functional and stylish cookware and bakeware, ensuring customers have everything needed to host memorable holiday gatherings. Whether crafting a stunning centerpiece or preparing a seasonal feast, ACE has every detail covered to make the season truly special. The collection is now available across all ACE stores, including Dubai Festival City, Dubai Festival Plaza, Dubai Hills Mall, Nakheel Mall, First Avenue Mall, YAS Island, and Bawadi Mall in Al Ain. Customers can also explore the collection online at www.aceuae.com, where orders over Dh99 enjoy free delivery. ACE offers flexible payment options with Tabby, enabling shoppers to pay in four easy, interest-free installments in-store. Customers can also earn rewards and cashbacks through the Blue Rewards app and Blue FAB credit cards.

ACE invites everyone to discover the Festive 2024 Collection in stores and online, where every piece has been designed to inspire joy and celebrate the beauty of the season.